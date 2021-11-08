A Penn State assistant professor charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with a counter protester was found not guilty Monday.

Walter Oliver Baker, assistant professor of English and African American studies, was charged on Sept. 7 after he allegedly engaged in an altercation during the second vaccination mandate rally held by Penn State’s Coalition for a Just University on Aug. 27.

Baker was found not guilty under the Honorable Steven Frederic Lachman on one count of harassment. The other two charges of disorderly conduct and simple assault were previously withdrawn, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Baker entered a not guilty plea on Oct. 7.

According to university spokesperson Wyatt DuBois, Baker was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

University spokeswoman Lisa Powers said via email Monday Baker remains on administrative leave while internal processes are concluded.

