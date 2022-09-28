The “mournful” tolling of the bells, black ribbons on the queen’s portrait and black armbands worn on Oriel College’s staff commemorated Queen Elizabeth II the week of her passing in Oxford, as Penn State professor Patrick Lee Plaisance recalled.

Plaisance is the Don W. Davis Professor in Ethics at the Penn State Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications. On Sept. 11, he was at the Jubilee Centre for Character & Virtues’ Integrating Research on Character and Virtues conference in Oxford when the news of the queen’s death came about.

“I was at Oriel College, and [the college] has a special relationship to Queen Elizabeth because it’s dedicated to her, so the news of the queen’s death really impacted people at the college more than usual,” Plaisance said. “And you could tell that the atmosphere kind of dropped a notch.”

Plaisance said the conference attendees all had dinner under the shadow of Elizabeth’s portrait where black ribbons draped over the frame the following day.

“All the waitstaff had black armbands, so it was actually a very somber affair,” he said. “[Her death] wasn’t entirely a surprise — it wasn’t unexpected, but actually having it happen, I think it really affected the mood of the conference.”

Plaisance recalled stepping out of the conference during a coffee break and wandering into an alleyway when he heard the church bells tolling around the city. Describing the tolling of the bells as “quite moving” and “mournful,” he said Elizabeth’s death is something “most of us won’t see again in our lifetimes on that scale.”

“It’s not that everybody dropped what they were doing; people were still walking around,” he said. “But the atmosphere was definitely one of, ‘Oh my gosh, this is a really significant moment in history.’”

On Sept. 13, Plaisance traveled to London from Oxford and spent a couple of days in the city where “tributes to the Queen were all over the place.”

“Every business had some sort of either video tribute or bunting or black ribbons all over the place. The city, the souvenir stores were amazingly quick to all of a sudden have all this Queen paraphernalia that you could buy,” he said.

Plaisance’s colleague and media studies professor Matthew Jordan said the blanket coverage of Elizabeth’s death in America has a lot to do with Americans’ fascination with royalty because “it feeds into something that maybe we feel that we’re lacking.”

“Whenever there’s a royal wedding, whenever there’s a royal anything, Americans strangely seem to [not] get enough of it. That tells us a little bit about the probably related to our kind of love of celebrity, which is in a way an extension of our [deep] township for aristocracy, I think you might say,” Jordan said.

Jordan said Americans’ interest in the British monarchy got ratings through the roof and let very little of other news through because “[the queen’s death] is a good story for our media system.”

“It also doesn’t really ruffle any feathers in terms of advertisers, it’s completely apolitical,” he said. “It has no impact on any business or commercial interests that might be bothered by it. It’s purely a feel-good story in a way even though it’s a funeral.”

Penn State department of film production and media studies professor Matt McAllister said the western bias of U.S. media is partially responsible for Americans’ “obsession” with the British royalty.

“I doubt if very many people can name someone of royalty outside of the U.K. in most of the United States unless you happen to be connected somehow with another country, but who would be able to name various kinds of royalties in other European or Asian or African countries or wherever, right?” he said.

McAllister said the “so-called special relationship between the U.S. and the U.K.” is another explanation for the wall-to-wall media coverage of the queen’s death in the U.S.

“The United States generally tends to not care about the rest of the world. But of all the other parts of the world, the one they do care about is for some reason the U.K.,” he said. “And there might be some ethnocentrism of white culture that connects to certain people in the United States, there may be just the long history of that.”

Plaisance agreed and said even though the mainstream news media is “going gaga” over the queen, it’s not necessarily their fault when it comes to prioritizing the content that receives most coverage. In this case, it’s Elizabeth’s death.

“I think it’s kind of misguided to blame the media for overdoing it. No, they’re simply responding to demand because we want to see that, we want to observe it,” Plaisance said. “Because we’re interested in that kind of spectacle.”

The next Jubilee Centre's “Character and Virtues in Professional Practice” conference will be Jan. 5-7, 2023 at Oriel College. Plaisance is looking forward to returning to the conference in the spring because this time, he will be giving a research presentation.

“I’ll go back, that’ll be fun,” he said. “I hope nobody dies this time.”

