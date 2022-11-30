Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi recommended Penn State Dickinson Law in Carlisle and Penn State Law at University Park rejoin into a single law school on Tuesday, according to a release.

“It’s clear that bringing Penn State’s two law schools back together as one is the best way to serve law students and, I believe, the right path forward for legal education, including teaching, scholarship, service and community, at Penn State,” Bendapudi said.

If Penn State were to follow through, combining the two schools would allow Penn State to construct a stronger law school and lead to higher savings over time, the release said.

The school would be referred to as Penn State Dickinson Law and would reside in Carlisle. Penn State Dickinson Law dean Danielle Conway would remain in her position, the release said.

Effective Jan. 1, Victor Romero, Penn State Law professor and Maureen Cavanaugh, faculty scholar will be appointed as interim dean of Penn State Law. They will replace interim dean, Vice Adm. James Houck, according to the release.

A panel will be held by Bendapudi to recommend options for the unification. Representation from students, faculty, staff and alumni of Penn State Dickinson Law and Penn State Law will be included in the panel.

According to the release, when the panel makes the last recommendations, changes will be made within the Penn State Dickinson Law and Penn State Law schools.

The Penn State School of International Affairs, which is co-located with Penn State Law, will be moved to a new location in the university — with continuation of the search for a permanent director of SIA.

