Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi was named No. 4 on City & State Pennsylvania's list, which ranked the top 100 most influential women leaders in Pennsylvania, on Nov. 28.

City & State Pennsylvania noted that Bendapudi is Penn State's first woman president.

Last year, the university "reached a record $1 billion in research expenditures," the news organization said.

Bendapudi expects to keep this drive going, while simultaneously taking inspiration from her alma mater, the University of Louisville, to incorporate diversity, recruitment and graduation rates into the Penn State community.

In front of Bendapudi on the organization's list, Senator Kim Ward, State Representative Joanna McClinton and Leslie C. Davis secured the top three placements.

