Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi acknowledges prominent issues ahead of fall semester

When Neeli Bendapudi assumed her new position of Penn State president following graduation weekend this past spring, she inherited a university rooted in rich history — a new community with tradition she’s grown to love.

Heading into the fall semester, Bendapudi discussed her history in the academic sector; diversity, equity and inclusion at the university; the tuition raise and hiring freeze amid a large deficit; and the first monkeypox case at University Park.

Bendapudi’s path to Penn State

Bendapudi’s first few months as president have been “wonderful.”

“I love the transformative power of higher education,” she said. “I love the energy of a college campus.”

And she’s no stranger to the college town atmosphere found in Happy Valley.

Bendapudi received her Ph.D. from Kansas, and then she was “briefly” part of the faculty at Texas A&M.

“[I] spent the bulk of my academic career at a university that I understand cannot be named here… it’s Ohio State,” Bendapudi said.

After her time with the Buckeyes, she went back to Kansas to be a dean and provost, and then she became president of Louisville in Kentucky.

“I was quite content to be there,” Bendapudi said. “I routinely turned down other offers… but when the search committee here at Penn State reached out, at first I was like, ‘Nope, no thank you’ — I’m so glad they encouraged me to look at it some more.”

However, her seemingly swift exit from Louisville was speculated to be related to athletics, as former Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra left his position around the same time Bendapudi did.

“It had nothing to do with athletics,” Bendapudi said of leaving Kentucky. “It was a decision that was tough, but… I’m so happy to be here.”

Then in July, a whistleblower lawsuit was filed against Louisville, alleging Bendapudi retaliated against an employee for reporting alleged extortion to law enforcement.

Amy Shoemaker, former Louisville deputy general counsel and associate athletic director, allegedly reported former Louisville assistant basketball coach Dino Gaudio's threats to the head coach, Chris Mack, after Gaudio's termination from the university.

In March 2021, Gaudio threatened Mack, saying he would "expose alleged recruiting violations" unless he received a lump sum of a year and a half's salary, according to the lawsuit. Mack recorded the conversation, which was later shown to the FBI.

“The difficulty of lawsuits is that you don’t get to comment — especially when you’re in leadership roles like this, but all I can tell you is I have a stellar record,” Bendapudi said.

She said what’s more important is the “reputation you’ve built up” and living by personal values.

“I’m very confident, as is the university, so we just have to be patient,” Bendapudi said of the lawsuit.

Diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives

Penn State's Board of Trustees unanimously appointed Bendapudi as the university's 19th president — making her the first woman and person of color to hold the position — in a "special, off-cycle meeting" on Dec. 9, 2021.

Bendapudi said that many times in her career, she’s been “the only” or the first, and when she was younger, she used to “bristle when people pointed that out.”

“I wanted to say, ‘Look, I got picked because I’m the very best for this job’ — it didn’t have anything to do with my gender or my color or being an immigrant,” Bendapudi said. “But as I get older, I’m actually leaning into it.”

She said if being president of Penn State as a woman and person of color “serves as an inspiration to someone,” she’s “so grateful” for the opportunity.

“I will always strive to be worthy of that, but I also remind myself my job as president of Penn State is to be the president for every single student, faculty and staff member — no matter what identities they hold,” Bendapudi said.

Diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are “a challenge” at the university, she said, but it’s not just one at Penn State — it’s one in higher education overall.

“People think that institutions of higher education are these edens of equity, but really, if you look at it, we are far behind many many corporate settings,” Bendapudi said. “And so to me… four months in, it’s much less about starting something new as it is about assessing what we are doing.”

Former Penn State President Eric Barron focused on advancing diversity, equity and inclusion during the last year of his tenure, and Bendapudi intends to continue the sentiment.

She said the “one trap” she doesn’t want Penn State to fall into is just completing a checklist of DEI initiatives. It’s more important to be held accountable for the outcomes of these initiatives, according to Bendapudi.

“It’s much more important to say, ‘Is it having an impact? Are we really making a difference in how we recruit, retain and promote our faculty staff and students?’” Bendapudi said. “Whenever I’ve talked about DEI and belonging, I’ve always said we must be places where we welcome diversity of thought as well.”

Bendapudi said institutions of higher education foster collisions of ideas, and she said she hopes that’s where growth will occur. She said her top three goals are the same — the student experience at Penn State.

“For this year, I’d really like us to focus on not just bringing students here but making sure that they graduate, that they go on to something meaningful in their lives,” Bendapudi said.

The drivers of students’ success, Bendapudi said, can be compartmentalized into the ABCs of student success: academic preparedness, sense of belonging and cost.

“When you look at why do we lose people, it’s not just always the academics… or the cost, but it’s really a sense of belonging,” Bendapudi said. “Is this a place where I feel welcome?”

Explaining tuition raise, hiring freeze amid deficit

In July, Penn State's Board of Trustees voted 26-6 to approve a raise in tuition for the 2022-23 academic year.

Specifically, Pennsylvania residents' tuition will increase by 5% at University Park, or by $459 per semester — totaling $9,643, and 2% at commonwealth campuses, or by $133 and $151 per semester, depending on the campus.

Tuition for out-of-state students was raised by 6% at University Park, or by $1,078 per semester — totaling $19,051, and 3% at Penn State's commonwealth campuses, or between $330 and $377 per semester, depending on the campus.

Penn State World Campus undergraduates will see a tuition increase of 5%, or an increase of $358 per semester, and all graduate and professional students, regardless of campus or residency status, will see a tuition increase of 6%.

Shortly afterward, Penn State announced a “strategic” hiring freeze, which took effect Aug. 1, through at least the summer of 2023, after a nearly $200 million deficit for 2021-22.

The freeze is “one tactic among many being taken to help meet the objective of a balanced budget by the summer of 2025, which requires the university to save an estimated $250 million,” the release said.

Along with the freeze, Penn State is implementing a 3% budget recession for the 2022-22 fiscal year, which it expects to generate savings of approximately $46.2 million.

At the July Board of Trustees meeting, Bendapudi said for 2021-22, the Board of Trustees approved a budget with a $166 million operating deficit.

“This is not my budget,” Bendapudi said. “This was the budget the previous administration brought in.”

According to Bendapudi, the deficit is a “multifactorial problem, so the solutions aren’t simple.” One solution was the tuition increase, which Bendapudi said was something “we had to do.”

“The tuition increase — those dollars went straight to student aid… because otherwise we would not be able to provide student aid,” she said.

However, all students — no matter where they reside — from households with incomes of $75,000 or less who have filed a FAFSA will not pay any tuition increase for the upcoming academic year.

“Our goal was for at least half of the families in Pennsylvania, we are going to try to keep our tuition at no increase from last year,” Bendapudi said.

She said she understands the problems, such as the “arbitrary lines,” but the median household income in Pennsylvania from 2016-2020 is $63,627.

Additionally, it’s the third year in a row in which state funding to the university has not increased, with the last raise from the state coming in the 2019-20 fiscal year.

“We need to take a really hard look at where [we are] spending,” Bendapudi said.

She said Penn State doesn’t have a choice but to decrease the deficit.

“It’ll be a multi-year problem,” Bendapudi said. “It’s a challenge, but hey, we’re up to it.”

Transparency in sexual violence, campus safety

“We’ve got to take responsibility for one another… are we holding people accountable?” Bendapudi said of sexual violence at Penn State.

In fall 2021, Penn State had the highest number of known forcible sex offenses in a fall semester with 25 since the 19 University Park-issued Timely warnings in fall 2016.

“One assault is one too many,” Bendapudi said. “We do need to be more accountable. We do need to be more transparent.”

However, she said the challenge of when to use Timely Warnings and similar alert systems is in the question: “How do we draw the line?”

“Often we think it’s better to be safe than sorry, and so you’ll send something out, and that's also a fear,” Bendapudi said. “If it turned out to be nothing, do [students] start to ignore it?”

When Penn State alumna Julia Cipparulo confessed to vandalizing multiple Penn State landmarks in June, she said her reason was to speak out against the university, which she claims is “the blueprint for mishandling, negligence and concealing sexual abuse, hazing and student deaths.”

She vandalized the Nittany Lion Shrine, Old Main and the Hintz Family Alumni Center during the night of May 7 into May 8. The landmarks had several messages scrawled out, and the Lion Shrine's ear was broken and covered in red paint, which appeared to mimic blood.

The messages, “DEATH BY COP,” “DEATH BY HAZING,” “DEATH BY SUICIDE” and “DEATH BY PSU CULTURE” were found on various parts of Old Main.

Cipparulo said these were in reference to Osaze Osagie, Timothy Piazza, Ashley Pauls and Justine Gross. She said she believes each of these deaths were preventable.

Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man, was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019, when three officers arrived at Osagie's apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Piazza, who was a Penn State sophomore, died on Feb. 4, 2017, after an alcohol-fueled bid-acceptance night at the now-banned Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Piazza consumed at least 18 drinks in 82 minutes and fell down the fraternity's stairs. Brothers waited hours before calling for help.

Pauls was a Penn State junior who “suddenly” died on February 11, 2021, according to her obituary from Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.

Pauls was in the College of Education at Penn State University Park and was also involved with THON and Penn State Dance Alliance. An annual memorial award in her honor is now granted by her family at THON.

Gross died as a result of a fall inside an 11th-floor solid waste disposal chute at 456 E. Beaver Ave. on Nov. 10, 2021. Gross was reported missing the day after.

Gross’s body was found on Nov. 12, 2021, at the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority transfer station in College Township, and according to a court petition, her family had to identify her body only through photos.

Bendapudi said she believes vandalizing the landmarks “was a terrible thing to do.”

“I understand the need to bring attention, but I felt really heartbroken — it was like you’re taking away an incredible moment for a lot of people,” Bendapudi said, since the incident happened over graduation weekend.

Cipparulo was charged with one count of criminal mischief, one count of institutional vandalism [on] adjacent ground, one count of theft by unlawful taking [of] movable property and one count of receiving stolen property, according to court documents.

“When we talk about responsibility to students, no learning… happens if you’re not safe, if you don’t feel safe, so that’s clearly a very critical priority,” Bendapudi said.

Most recently, Penn State confirmed its first student monkeypox case at University Park. The individual was an off-campus student, has been seen by healthcare providers and is isolating and recovering.

However, it brought to light the question of what would happen if there is an outbreak at the university that’s similar to the coronavirus?

“There’s an incredible team that’s looking at what do we do,” Bendapudi said. “Individual responsibility will become so, so critical.”

She said the university will do its best to bring the monkeypox vaccine to campus — despite the shortage.

Heading into the fall semester

Bendapudi said the students at Penn State are her favorite part of being president.

She gave “mom and grandma advice, in addition to president advice” to succeed this fall.

“It’s so much easier to keep up than catch up.”