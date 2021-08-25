In response to the Centre Region Council of Governments letter, which was drafted on Aug. 19, President Eric Barron said Penn State will continue to encourage, but not require the coronavirus vaccine for students and faculty.

Dennis Hameister, the Centre Region Council of Governments chairman, wrote it would like to “congratulate” Penn State’s current coronavirus protocols, but he shared the council’s “concern” for community members and the possibility of interacting with unvaccinated students.

"A majority of our members feel that requiring all students to be fully vaccinated to live on campus or participate in campus activities would create a safer and more comfortable environment for all of those that live, work, and play in the Centre Region," Hameister wrote.

The Centre Region Council of Government letter “strongly encourages” Penn State to require the vaccine for students.

In a virtual town hall earlier this month, Barron said the university is "not impartial to vaccination" but will not mandate it at this time.

Currently, nine of the 14 institutions in the Big Ten Conference have enacted vaccine mandates, including Minnesota, Indiana, Rutgers, Northwestern, Maryland, Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State. However, some of the aforementioned institutions will allow individuals to remain unvaccinated if they are tested weekly.

Additionally, Barron wrote in the letter out of 13,428 students who have moved into residence halls for the fall semester, over 82% of them are fully vaccinated.

Barron also said a total of "72% of full-time staff" members are fully vaccinated.

The council wrote that mandating the vaccine would “[provide] a high level of comfort for [Centre County] residents” and offered to “to assist in any manner that furthers the betterment of our shared residents and our communities.”

Barron concluded his letter by saying he believes the council should “focus” on the “productive partnership” between the university and the Centre Region Council of Governments created at the beginning of the pandemic.

