The Penn State Poultry Science Club has opened its preorder form for its annual Fall Turkey Harvest, according to its website.

The club will be targeting birds within the 18-23 pound range and only two birds can be ordered per person, according to Matthew Eyre, Turkey Sale co-chair.

Turkeys will be sold at a flat rate of $40, but birds with blemishes like missing wings or skin trims will be sold at $30, and the turkeys have no artificial flavors, coloring or preservatives, according to Eyre.

The form to order can be found here, and there will be a waitlist for the turkey sale.

