Features_10-24_04.jpg

Trees along Curtin Road changing into an array of colors for fall on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 

 Regan Gross

The Penn State Poultry Science Club has opened its preorder form for its annual Fall Turkey Harvest, according to its website.

The club will be targeting birds within the 18-23 pound range and only two birds can be ordered per person, according to Matthew Eyre, Turkey Sale co-chair.

Turkeys will be sold at a flat rate of $40, but birds with blemishes like missing wings or skin trims will be sold at $30, and the turkeys have no artificial flavors, coloring or preservatives, according to Eyre. 

The form to order can be found here, and there will be a waitlist for the turkey sale.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags