Penn State Police and Public Safety arrested Marchello Dodson after he allegedly put another man into a chokehold in a car at the University Park Airport on Friday.

Dodson and three others travelled from DuBois to the State College area to "purchase methamphetamine and marijuana" on Friday but were unable to meet the supplier, according to a criminal complaint.

They traveled to the airport so two of the others could rent a vehicle to return to DuBois, but they were unable to due to "financial reasons," the complaint said.

While in Dodson's vehicle in the parking lot of the airport, Dodson "went insane," the complaint said. Dodson allegedly said he believed one of the men was going to physically harm the woman who traveled with them.

Dodson then allegedly slapped the man and placed him into a chokehold, the man yelled for help and broke free, the complaint said. He then went to the airport for help.

Once he had left, Dodson leaned over to the woman and told her the man was "trying to kill her," the complaint said. When she questioned him about what he was talking about, Dodson allegedly slapped her across the face and "told her to wake up," the complaint said.

A Centre County Sheriff Deputy observed the incident and separated the individuals.

Dodson was charged with one count of misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault, two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and two counts of summary harassment, court documents said.

He is currently in county jail and was denied bail for "public safety," court documents said. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Jan. 4, 2023 in the office of Magisterial District Judge Gregory Koehle.

