Penn State Student Affairs placed the Alpha Delta Chapter of Chi Phi fraternity on interim suspension Oct. 27 while its Office of Student Conduct investigates multiple allegations of "serious misconduct," according to university spokeswoman Lisa Powers.

The interim suspension is intended to "minimize continuing risks while a full investigation is conducted," Powers said via email.

During the interim suspension, Chi Phi is not allowed to continue membership recruitment, new member activities, participation in University-wide functions and host social events, according to Powers.

Chi Phi’s national organization has been notified and is partnering with Student Conduct staff and conduct sanctions — such as suspension — may occur after the student conduct process' outcome, Powers said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State expands coronavirus vaccine mandate to two additional commonwealth campuses Penn State expanded its coronavirus vaccine mandate to two additional campuses, Berks and Sc…