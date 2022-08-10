From music to theatre to dance, Penn State has produced a myriad of successful graduates in the arts.

Natalie Weiss, a Broadway vocalist and pop vocal coach, graduated from Penn State’s bachelor of fine arts program in musical theatre in 2007.

Weiss is known for appearing in the vocal ensemble for the film “The Greatest Showman” and her YouTube series “Breaking Down the Riffs.”

Weiss said there were 50 people in the musical theatre program when she was there and nine who graduated with her. She said the program provides “good individual attention.”

Every musical theatre student has to take a variety of classes in a variety of artistic practices — including acting, dancing, movement, singing, voice and mask work classes, according to Weiss.

Weiss said she chose Penn State because she felt a “really warm environment there” as she auditioned.

Weiss said she initially auditioned for both Penn State’s music education program and its musical theatre program, and she chose musical theatre because she said she felt “musical theatre [people] were more so [her] people.”

She said she started voice coaching “on the side,” which she continues to do, and she participates in musical theatre performances and concerts.

“I trained in one area, but I've also learned after school about a lot in the other sides of the industry,” she said.

However, Weiss said she did not gain much “practical advice” from Penn State.

“I got a lot of ‘how to sing, dance and act,’ but in terms of real-world stuff, I had to kind of learn that on the job,” she said.

Weiss said she wishes she could have learned more in general education courses so she could be more prepared for the business side of the music industry.

Still, Weiss said she is grateful for the path she took, especially considering how busy the musical theatre program could be.

“I think everything that I did kind of led me to the next thing,” Weiss said. “I'm glad that I did the exact thing that I did because it led me to this very niche career.”

Weiss said much of the musical theatre program requires a lot of memorizing lines along with “learning a new craft all the time.” She said 17-hour days were common.

Dario Natarelli, a tap dancer and choreographer, graduated from Penn State’s musical theatre program in 2020.

Natarelli was a part of many musicals at Penn State. One of his favorites was “Legally Blonde the Musical,” where he served as an assistant choreographer as well as a performer.

Natarelli said “Legally Blonde” was one of the projects that really “plunged” him into the performing world and gave him a “curiosity about choreography.”

Afterward, he said he took up several more associate choreography positions.

In February 2020, Natarelli finally assumed his first head choreographer position for Centre Stage’s “Off-Centre” production of “The Lucky Boy.”

While producing “The Lucky Boy,” Natarelli said he “learned about how to navigate and manage a room full of incredible artists.”

He said he recently finished a Netflix movie with Bradley Cooper and said working with him “has been a ton of fun.”

Teaching tap dancing at the Broadway Dance Center and preparing for film auditions take up the bulk of his time, he said.

Natarelli said he chose to attend Penn State because he felt most “at home” at his in-person audition for the musical theatre program.

“The [Penn State] faculty were willing to listen to me and to what I was looking for in the program,” Natarelli said.

Natarelli said he was thankful to have dance professor Michele Dunleavy as a mentor.

“She really took me under her wing,” Natarelli said. “I did several independent studies with her where I learned so much about how to love the art again.”

Natarelli said 12 people graduated from the musical theatre program alongside him in 2020, and after four years, they felt like a family.

Natarelli said his pandemic experience was “rough,” leaving him confined to his New York apartment alone for months with neighbors as an unwilling audience while he practiced, though it ultimately made him a “more resilient human.”

Penn State’s alumni network does live up to its reputation of being one of the largest in the nation, Natarelli said.

He still keeps in touch with his Penn State graduating class, as well as graduates of previous years, including Weiss, who is a “wonderful human,” Natarelli said.

Natarelli said he admires how Weiss has grown her network and is sharing it with other Penn State alumni.

Natarelli’s Penn State education has been a source of many connections in his career, especially in New York City, he said.

“People really love Penn State [in New York City],” Natarelli said.

Timmy Lewis, who also graduated in 2020 with a degree in musical theatre, is an actor and “best friend” of Natarelli’s, Lewis said.

Lewis said Natarelli is “one of the greatest tap dancers of our generation,” as well as “a brilliant, multi-form dancer.”

“He can do jazz, ballet, tap, hip-hop, you name it,” Lewis said.

The two would learn from each other whenever they would struggle with their classes, Lewis said. For example, Natarelli helped Lewis with dancing, and Lewis helped Natarelli with acting, sometimes late at night.

Now that they both live in New York, Lewis and Natarelli will often go to see each other’s work live, Lewis said, and they continue to assist each other in their careers.

Lewis also said Penn State’s alumni network has greatly helped his career, and he was able to book his first off-Broadway show through a Penn State connection.

Growing up in the fast-paced New York City, Penn State was “definitely a shock,” Natarelli said.

“I remember touring the school, and I was like, ‘Wow, it’s really quiet here,” he said. “Where is all the traffic?”

Beyond learning performing techniques, Natarelli said Penn State taught him how to have career longevity.

“There’s a difference between being able to work a gig or two and creating an entire career,” Natarelli said.

Natarelli credited Penn State’s dance trainers, who “really worked with us to build us up from the ground.”

Lewis said Penn State’s musical theatre program has a wellness program — including a nutritionist, clinical psychologists, a physical therapist and a “fueling station” for food if students don’t have time to eat lunch.

Without these services, Natarelli said he “would not be the same person” he is today, and he probably would have “burned out if it wasn’t for those life lessons that were taught at Penn State.”

Penn State seniors, graduates reflect on lessons learned throughout their college experiences Beginning college is often a time for young people to branch out from their homes and start …

One of Natarelli’s most memorable Penn State courses was a theatre history course taught by Susan Russell. He said the class discussions would often become “passionate.”

There would be “tears” and “fighting,” Natarelli said. And these conversations were ones he “never really experienced in a classroom before.”

“Usually it’s very much like, ‘Write down exactly what’s on the whiteboard,’” he said. “This was super interactive and really challenged us to think critically.”

For Lewis, graduating in 2020 with a theatre degree was “draining” due to “having all live art completely abandoned.”

Despite his education as an actor, Lewis said he worked for an information technology company during the pandemic as he waited for theatre work to return.

On top of acting in plays, musicals and student films at Penn State, Lewis took part in a series of Penn State commercials.

After graduating, he had a role in “The Line,” a film with Alex Wolff and Halle Bailey, and a role in one episode of “The Food That Built America.”

Lewis said he didn’t come to Penn State with much acting training, since “small-town Vermont” doesn’t have a large art scene.

He said he had an “ego” that he derived from being accepted to Penn State when he initially arrived on campus.

But Lewis was intimidated by the Penn State acting curriculum, saying it was “daunting,” at first and deflated his ego.

Tips for Penn State freshman, from Penn State sophomores Penn State, and college overall, can be a big transition time for young adults, according to…

A day for a theatre student consisted of classes from 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 5 p.m., as well as rehearsals from 6:30-10:30 p.m., Lewis said.

In addition, there could also be departmental meetings, voice lessons or pre-production.

“When you work it all out, you maybe, at most, have an hour between your last class of the day and rehearsal,” Lewis said. “That hour is, maybe you get to take a nap, maybe you get to eat, maybe you get to do a little bit of homework, and then you go into rehearsal for the next four hours.”

Once he got out of rehearsal, Lewis said he would have to make a similar decision.

Despite this busy schedule, Lewis said he and his friends made an effort to “explore [Penn State] as much as [they] could when [they] could.”

Lewis would also go to many other Penn State sporting events such as basketball, volleyball, soccer and field hockey games as well as make time for the gym and parties in the midst of his busy schedule.

Lewis said he has a few regrets about his time at Penn State.

“There's always a twinge that I could have done more,” Lewis said. “You're always telling yourself, ‘Oh, I'm so busy. I don't have time for this.’ Looking back, I'm thinking, ‘I could have tried harder in that gen-ed.’”

While Lewis said he “grew a lot” at Penn State, his professors told him growing and learning do not stop once a student graduates. He said he agrees with them, especially now that he has moved on from Penn State.

“It’s physically taxing, it’s mentally taxing, it’s vocally taxing,” Lewis said. “It’s a lot of hours, it’s a lot of work. But, hey, we made it through.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE