Penn State, PA Harm Reduction Network ‘break down’ barriers in drug, substance use disorders

For college students experiencing substance use disorders, harm reduction can significantly affect change in their lives, according to Sarah Ballard, contact coordinator for the Addiction Center for Translation at the Penn State College of Medicine.

Harm reduction, according to the National Harm Reduction Coalition, is “a set of practical strategies and ideas aimed at reducing negative consequences of drug use.” It’s also a movement “for social justice,” supporting, believing and respecting the rights of people who use drugs.

On Oct. 27, Governor Tom Wolf’s administration released a statement highlighting the need to expand access to harm reduction services, which came after a rally to legalize syringe service programs in Pennsylvania at the State Capitol Building in Harrisburg on the same day.

The rally, organized by the Pennsylvania Harm Reduction Network, sought to push state legislation to expand harm reduction services for individuals with substance use disorders.

Alison Gantz, communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, said the Wolf administration supports expanding harm reduction methods that have “clear, evidence-based results in improving public health outcomes,” such as clean syringe service programs.

Gantz said the opioid crisis specifically affects college students — with one of the “hardest hit demographics” being college-aged Pennsylvanians.

According to Gantz, “DDAP awarded funding to 13 higher education institutions, including Penn State Berks, to develop new prevention projects and/or expand existing prevention programs” in 2020.

Examples of these projects include “raising campus awareness, reducing stigma [and] increasing access to overdose reversal training and grief support,” according to Gantz.

“Harm reduction saves lives,” Gantz said. “It also improves overall health and strengthens families and communities… [and] would allow us to meet people who are actively using drugs where they are and address the conditions of drug use.”

Brooke Feldman, co-founder of PAHRN, said the support at the rally was “great to see.”

“It was beautiful to see not only the current governor’s administration supporting syringe service programs… but to see bipartisan support in the state legislature,” Feldman said. “Co-sponsorship memos [for expanding harm reduction services] were both in the [Pennsylvania] House and Senate with bipartisan support.”

Feldman said it “doesn’t matter what political party someone identifies with” when discussing solutions to prevent overdose death and other related harms.

This makes the issue even more “important to understand” for college students, according to Feldman.

“We need to take great care,” Feldman said. “For students today, that’s really thinking through how to be an active change agent.”

Feldman said she also believes harm reduction services aren’t important to just drug users but communities as a whole.

“When it comes to public health concerns,” Feldman said, “this is something that impacts the entire community.”

Harm reduction “definitely influences college students” specifically, Ballard said.

“Anybody can use substances, and anyone can develop a substance use disorder,” Ballard said. “Everybody needs the correct information on all of these topics.”

Ballard said the “pleasure-seeking” tendencies that lead to substance use disorders can especially affect younger people.

“Our brains are still developing until we’re about 25,” Ballard said. “That pleasure seeking is usually a bit higher — the risk assessment is not quite there yet — so that hits a big portion of high school and college students.”

Ballard said she hopes with wider access to harm reduction, the stigma surrounding drug use will lessen.

“Stigma is a major issue in getting people accurate information, getting them help [and] having good discussions with kids who might be considering using,” Ballard said. “Something that we’re working on at Penn State is trying to break down those barriers in health care,” Ballard said.

Ballard said “a lot of students might start using substances in college” and would be more willing to seek knowledge and assistance if there was less stigma surrounding addiction.

“Harm reduction is love, health care and education,” Ballard said. “The more I learn about it, the more I see that it is part of every spectrum of substance abuse and all initiatives to try to help folks who are using.”

