Five classroom buildings will remain open on a 24-hour basis for finals week, Penn State announced.

Thursday, April 27, through Friday, May 5, Boucke, Hammond, Osmond, Thomas and Willard buildings will remain open and students do not have to schedule a room, Penn State said.

The buildings will close Friday at 11 p.m. and the HUB-Robeson Center remains open 24/7, according to Penn State.

