Almost a week after vandalisms occurred across different Penn State landmarks, the Nittany Lion Shrine still remains closed for repairs.

According to an email from Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers, the statue will require "some time" to repair — including re-attaching the left ear, cleaning and painting the statue.

The vandalism happened during commencement weekend, with graduates unable to take a picture with the Penn State landmark.

The acts were "profoundly disturbing," according to the university.

Those with information about the vandalism should contact the University Police at (814) 863-1111 or submit a tip.

