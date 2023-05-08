Penn State names Tonya Peeples as interim Harold and Inge Marcus Dean of Engineering

Senior associate dean and professor of chemical engineering Tonya Peeples has been named interim Harold and Inge Marcus Dean of Engineering effective July 1, according to Penn State.

Peeples will succeed Anthony Atchley in the role following his retirement at the end of June, according to the release.

As interim dean, Peeples will oversee the College of Engineering's operations and strategic priorities, according to the release.

In 2018, Peeples became the inaugural associate dean for equity and inclusion in the engineering department, and in early 2023, she was appointed as senior associate dean for the college before accepting the position as interim dean.

“It is an honor to lead colleagues who provide the highest quality education to our students and who perform the highest caliber research to impact the world in substantial ways,” Peeples said in a statement. “Together…we have made meaningful progress, and I look forward to continuing this important work as interim Harold and Inge Marcus Dean of Engineering.”

