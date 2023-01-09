Levon Esters will serve as the new dean of the Graduate School and vice provost for graduate education at Penn State, according to a release.

Esters, an associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion and faculty affairs from Purdue University's Polytechnic Institute and professor of agricultural sciences education, will begin his appointment on May 1.

Esters, a Penn State graduate with a doctoral degree in agricultural and extension education said, "I am both honored and thrilled to return to my alma mater in this crucial leadership role."

Esters will succeed Kathryn Drager, who has served as interim dean and vice provost since Jan. 1, 2022.

