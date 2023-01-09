Penn State Tour Old Main

Visitors tour Penn State in front of Old Main on Friday, Sep. 9, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

 Danny Gotwals

Levon Esters will serve as the new dean of the Graduate School and vice provost for graduate education at Penn State, according to a release.

Esters, an associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion and faculty affairs from Purdue University's Polytechnic Institute and professor of agricultural sciences education, will begin his appointment on May 1.

Esters, a Penn State graduate with a doctoral degree in agricultural and extension education said, "I am both honored and thrilled to return to my alma mater in this crucial leadership role."

Esters will succeed Kathryn Drager, who has served as interim dean and vice provost since Jan. 1, 2022.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.