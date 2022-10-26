In 1955, Penn State student Glenn Van Winkle founded the Penn State Model Railroad Club.

Nearly seven decades later, the club continues to recruit new members.

Kelsey Gaine, one of Model Railroad Club’s newest members, said before joining, she wasn’t “super knowledgeable about trains.”

Now, Gaine (freshman-architecture) said she enjoys making her projects her own.

“It’s really cool to see your work come to fruition,” Gaine said.

According to Model Railroad Club President Max Harris, the Model Railroad Club is the second oldest club at Penn State behind the Penn State Thespian Society.

Harris (junior-advertising and public relations) said the railroad model that was on display in the HUB-Robeson Center was only a section of the 25-foot display housed in the Research Modular Lab A.

“It's more than just trains — it’s a very diverse hobby,” Harris said. “It’s a niche community, but once you get into it, it's very diverse.”

The club has expanded since it was given an official space on campus in the Forest Resources Building, and according to Harris, local families have been reaching out to bring their children to see the models.

The full model was part of the culmination of five years of work the club participated in off campus, Harris said.

“A kit costs $20, but once you make it your own, it becomes priceless,” Harris said.

Harris said he loves the scenery work the most, using pictures of real towns and mountains as inspiration to draw from.

Christopher Coholich, the club’s vice president, cleaned the rails with a Q-tip and isopropyl alcohol so the track can effectively power the trains.

Coholich (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said he laid the foundations for the town on the model.

“The hardest part is probably getting it all to work flawlessly. You can see it's not perfect now,”

Coholich said, referring to the track’s inconsistent powering of the trains.

With the club’s new space, Harris said the members “now have access to all of the club’s possessions.”

Alongside the railroad model, Harris said the club’s space includes “an array of workshop materials, buildings and structures salvaged from the previous layout, and hundreds upon hundreds of model trains.”

Gaine said when she found the club at the Involvement Fair, she figured her architecture background would be helpful when building the towns and buildings. Since then, she’s helped tweak the railroad model.

“You can really put your own personal touch on things,” Gaine said.