With Penn State Military Appreciation Week coming closer, here are a few upcoming events happening at the university and in the State College community.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Noon — The Penn State Military Appreciation Events Committee will host a luncheon at the Hintz Family Alumni Center, honoring Penn State employee service members and veterans. The event will last until 2 p.m.

Individuals can register using this link.

2:30 p.m. — The All-Sports Museum will host the “I Am a Penn Stater: Nittany Lions in World War II” exhibit on the museum’s second floor.

The event highlights the 80th anniversary of the “I Am A Penn Stater” and will last until 5 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children, seniors and students.

Friday, Nov. 11

9 a.m. — The annual Penn State Employee and Student Military Service Recognition Breakfast will acknowledge Penn State employees and students in the military.

The breakfast will last until 10:45 a.m. in Heritage Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center. Registration is required using this link.

11:11 a.m. — The Penn State Student Veterans Organization will host a Veterans Day Ceremony to honor those who have served in the armed forces.

The event will take place in front of Old Main and will be livestreamed using this link until noon.

2 p.m. — Student veterans will host a “Student Veteran Panel,” which will include a conversation about “myths and misconceptions” and their transition into civilian life.

The event will take place in the Flex Theater in the HUB-Robeson Center and will last until 3:30 p.m. There will also be a virtual option to view the panel, and registration is not required.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Approximately 12:30 p.m. — The Bryce Jordan Center will host a “Military Appreciation Tailgate” approximately three hours before the Penn State football game against Maryland kicks off.

This tailgate also includes a military-themed banner competition. Military members and veterans with valid identification and proof of service can get “complimentary tickets at the door.”

3:30 p.m. — Penn State will recognize faculty and staff who are current and former U.S. military members during the football game against Maryland.

