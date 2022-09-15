“It’s OK to not be OK” is the phrase Jacob Frank likes to end his weekly mental awareness sessions with.

Frank (senior-education and public policy) is the president of Greeks CARE, one of the many student-run clubs on campus focused on advocating for students’ mental health.

Greeks CARE was started in 2015 by students in the greek life community who were interested in addressing and bringing more awareness to issues of sexual violence on campus, Frank said.

Each semester, Greeks CARE facilitates a six-week program, and Frank said each session works toward being safer and “changing the culture.”

“It's not something that's really taught to you, how to intervene when something doesn't look great, or how to be aware of your surroundings and your friends, and how to make sure everybody's safe,” Frank said. “And we think that that's something we should be teaching everybody.”

Danielle Mather, Greeks CARE’s vice president of recruitment, said while the club is focused on students involved in greek life, its importance lies in issues faced by students as a whole.

“Some people are from out of state, or maybe they're not used to living on their own, or maybe just acclimating to a new environment,” Mather (junior-sociology and human development and family studies) said. “So being there for someone I think is important, and that does start with educating people about mental health.”

Mather said Greeks CARE is working to change the community’s response to sexual assault and highlighting accomplishments of survivors that are often overshadowed.

“Sometimes being able to practice gratitude for the day or getting through the day is, in itself, an accomplishment that I think is… overlooked,” Mather said. “Going through a sexual assault experience and just surviving and being able to reclaim yourself after that event is just as important.”

Frank said it’s also important to recognize time lost from the pandemic when “it seems like everything is moving so much [faster].”

“Watch out for yourself, watch out for your friends. It doesn't really matter the situation,” Frank said. “Just make sure you're there for each other and have a conversation every once in a while.”

Another mental health-focused club on campus is Lions Project, which is run by its president, Annalise Chang.

Chang (sophomore-psychology and rehabilitation and human services) said Lions Project is focused on mental health advocacy and suicide awareness but more specifically “developing skills that address underlying factors” of stress — like stress management, gratitude and emotion regulation.

The importance of Lions Project comes from the fact that “more people are struggling than you’d think,” Chang said.

“A public study from 2018 reported that approximately one in five United States college students has thoughts of suicide. At a campus like University Park, that could be around 9,200 students — in a class held in 100 Thomas, that could be 140 people,” Chang said.

Chang said she believes these statistics were “striking” and inspired her to pursue a leadership position early on.

A recent initiative Lions Project took was a gratitude board at LION Bash, and Chang said it went “really well,” having left with “many interesting stories from all sorts of people.”

While she said she believes in the importance of Penn State’s Counseling and Psychological Services, Chang said Lions Project serves to help students from a student perspective.

“Nobody in our club really has any label that sets us apart from other students in that kind of way — like how CAPS counselors feel like they're on a different level than us or even peer helpers still have that kind of job title,” Chang said. “We're just other students. There's nothing specifically different about us.”

Chang said she encourages students to know they’re “not alone” and to create a safe space for others as it could “mean the world” to someone who’s struggling.

“People will be more helpful and willing to listen than you think they will be,” Chang said. “Even if you're talking about something that you're struggling with and the other person doesn't fully understand, even just talking about it, and verbalizing it, technically to yourself, is a very important way of processing.”

Lift the Mask Club is an additional club on campus focused on the mental health of students.

Emmaline Fogal, the president of Lift the Mask Club, said it was started to reduce the mental health stigma on campus.

The club is partnered with The Quell Foundation, started by Penn State alumnus Kevin Lynch, to “normalize” conversations regarding mental health, Fogal (senior-psychology) said.

Fogal said the club works as an “opportunity” for students to “talk about issues and other aspects of mental health on campus.”

“It's called Lift the Mask, but we can’t lift the mask for people. They kind of have to be ready to have that open conversation,” Fogal said. “Without kind of shoving these really deep topics down their throats, we try to motivate and help students any way we can.”

Lift the Mask has allowed students to discuss their issues and support each other, Fogal said.

“I think it's kind of like we all try to put on this mask, especially as students, to just kind of appear that we're OK and appear that mental health doesn't affect us,” Fogal said. “We're kind of working toward, ‘It's OK — you can take the mask off.’ We all have our own struggles, and that's normal.”

