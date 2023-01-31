The Lion’s Pantry, the official on-campus student food pantry at Penn State's main campus, announced its spring operating hours, according to a release.

According to the release, Lion's Pantry will be open during these hours during the semester:

Monday — 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

— 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

— 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

— 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday — 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

— 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Closed — Friday through Sunday

Any changes in hours, closures and other extenuating circumstances will be posted on the Lion’s Pantry social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram, the release said.

The Lion’s Pantry was created in 2014 to "address food insecurity within the Penn State community," the release said.

The organization is student-created and run by students. It serves any student free goods so long as they provide a valid Penn State ID, the release said.

On weekdays, students can access the campus shuttle to the Lion’s Pantry via Big Hollow Road. According to the release, there are also smaller "Cub Pantries" across campus.

For those interested in donating, the Lion’s Pantry asks for unexpired, unopened, non-perishable food and household products from the Penn State community.

If community members want to further get involved — the pantry hosts "Sunday Workshops" to prepare for its upcoming week, the release said.

