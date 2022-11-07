To some, having food in the pantry is guaranteed, but to others, it's a scarcity — that's why Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors chose to partner with the YMCA of Centre County’s Anti-Hunger Program to pack bags full of food items to distribute to schools in the county.

“Food insecurity is a big issue,” Committee Director Hassani Henry-Fong-Yit said. “By being able to bag so many items of food, I feel like that will go a long way for the community of Centre County.”

Fong Yit (senior-biobehavioral health) said one of Lion Ambassadors’ “biggest pillars” is community service. Partnering with the YMCA is just one of the ways the organization will give back to the community.

“[Lion Ambassadors] are involved in State College as much as we can be,” Hunter Dorfner said. “We want to be there for them and also the surrounding communities.”

Monday night rom 4-7 p.m., Lion Ambassadors and members of the community bagged food items for school children from 20 schools in Centre County in the Hintz Family Alumni Center.

Dorfner (junior-supply chain management and information systems) said all the food being bagged was donated from companies that partner with the YMCA. The goal of the event, he said, was to fill around 600 bags to donate to schools.

After all the bags were filled with food, Dorfner said the bags go into bins marked specifically for each school, which the YMCA distributes to the schools for students to take home.

Dorfner said the bags are “discreet” so the children who might be struggling with food insecurity have some anonymity while taking the donations home.

Emma Chan, committee director, said she first heard about YMCA’s program through COMM 471 where the class “gets to work closely” with them as a client.

Chan (senior-English and advertising and public relations) said that’s how she got the idea to help the community through both Lion Ambassadors and YMCA.

“The YMCA came to mind because they do incredible work, and they also really want more volunteers,” Chan said.

As a child of two immigrants, she said her mom “was always very adamant of having food on the table” because her mom knew “what it was like to live without food.”

“Every person has a different relationship with food,” Chan said, “and that can mean anything from struggling with food insecurity to having a healthy relationship with eating.”

Chan said the event is a way to “connect with the community” and have a positive impact on students and kids.

Director of Anti-Hunger Program Mel Curtis said this event is a “great opportunity” to show the community underlying conflicts, especially economic issues that arose after the coronavirus.

“As we move on, a lot of people think that everything is all better again, and it isn’t.”

