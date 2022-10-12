University leaders released a statement regarding a recognized student organization at Penn State, Uncensored America, inviting two controversial speakers to campus.

On Oct. 24 in the Thomas Building, the founder of the Proud Boys, an organization named by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group and a comedian and BlazeTV contributor, is coming to speak, the release said.

In regards to the speakers coming, the university said in a statement “to be clear, the presence of any speaker on our campuses should not be taken as an endorsement by Penn State, and we can emphatically say that our university neither supports nor condones the vitriolic and hateful language targeting particular groups that has been used by these speakers in the past.”

The university still plans to hold the event, regardless of requests to ban or cancel the event in order to “share space with individuals whose views differ dramatically” from the university’s values.

Uncensored America has the undeniable constitutional right to sponsor this presentation on our campus, according to the press release and student organizations have the right to select the speakers they invite to campus without endorsement from the university.

“Student organizations operate independent of the university and are free to sponsor programs or speakers of their choosing without censorship,” according to the release.

The university said “responding with hate is never the answer” and instead, the university encouraged those to join the following two events:

Oct. 24 from 6-10 p.m. in Alumni and Heritage halls in the HUB-Robeson Center — The Student Programming Association is hosting “Together We Are” encourage belonging and community within Penn State.

Oct. 24 from 6-7 p.m. in the Freeman Auditorium of the HUB-Robeson Center — Al Tompkins will present a public lecture titled, “Fighting Truth Decay: How and Why Fakers Fake.”

The university is also hosting a talk at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 in the Freeman Auditorium “to shine light on political violence and tactics used by provocateurs.”

“The best response to hateful speech is inclusive speech,” the release said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE