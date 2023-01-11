Each year, the National Children’s Alliance reports 600,000 cases of child abuse in the United States.

To help reduce the impact of this epidemic, the Penn State College of Health and Human Development launched the Center for Safe and Healthy Children.

The mission of the Center for Safe and Healthy Children is to “engage the promise of safe and healthy environments for all children through innovative research, high-quality training and evidence-informed policymaking,” according to a release.

Jennie Noll, the director of the Center for Safe and Healthy Children, said the center is “focusing on mitigating the effects of early life trauma and adversity.”

Making Penn State a national leader in child maltreatment research is extremely important for members of the center, Noll said.

She said she wants to “make Penn State a part of the solution, as opposed to where we were 10 years ago.”

Kimberley Ducato, director of operations and administration at the Center for Safe and Healthy Children, said the center aims “to be a national resource for families, survivors, policymakers, students and researchers alike.”

For Zack Fisher, the associate director of the Center for Safe and Healthy Children, he said the center plans to provide “in-depth workshops and high-quality resources for child health researchers interested in applying the methods we develop.”

“The ultimate goal of our methods’ work is to remove methodological barriers standing between child health researchers and their pursuit of innovative science,” Fisher said.

The center also aims to assist people in further research by providing methodological and statistical consulting, Fisher said.

“This center would not be possible without the support of the college,” Noll said. “It reflects a commitment from the College of Health and Human Development.”

To run such an “expansive” program, the team at the center had to secure funding from a wide variety of financial resources, Ducato said.

“Some of the funding comes from the university, but a large portion has come from external grants and awards won by Dr. Jennie Noll and other investigators,” Ducato said.

The Center for Safe and Healthy Children offers opportunities for Penn State students at all educational levels to get involved.

“This is important work, and we are just getting started. We would love for students to get involved and join our team,” Ducato said.

The center provides research opportunities for students to get involved, even with the option of a child maltreatment and advocacy studies minor.

Noll said the center provides “several scholarships” and “immersive research experiences.”

For members at the center, it’s “really rewarding” to see students grow “in their ability to advocate for children,” Noll said.

In addition to the center serving as a place of research, Ducato said it has an impact on Penn State students outside of the center.

“If there are students on campus who are survivors, we are a resource and can guide them to the different outlets of support and healing,” Ducato said.

Those who work at the center find their work to be extremely rewarding, Ducato said.

“Knowing that we are making an impact on even one young life is rewarding enough for me.”

