Penn State issued a “Midnight Clear” at University Park for ice and snow removal on Tuesday night, Jan. 24 as well as Wednesday night, Jan. 25, according to a release.

Parking will be “prohibited at all faculty [and] staff surface parking lots on campus” from midnight through 7 a.m. on both Tuesday night through Wednesday morning and Wednesday night through Thursday morning, according to the release.

The release noted that the roof levels of the five campus parking decks will close Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. This includes parking at East, Eisenhower, HUB-Robeson Center, Nittany and West parking decks.

Any changes to campus and community transit services due to the storm will be shared via listserv or the Penn State Transportation Services website.

Penn State also released information regarding designated overnight parking areas.

According to the release, overnight parking for faculty, staff and departmental vehicles will be available at all campus parking decks through 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday mornings, with no parking on the roof level after 5 p.m.

This includes East, Eisenhower, HUB, Nittany and West parking decks.

Lot Orange U (section located west of Universtit Support Building I and north of the driveway) and Lot Orange O (section next to the Tower Road Landscape Facility) “will be restricted for snow removal” from midnight through 3 a.m. on Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as well as Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Some locations at Innovation Park will be available overnight during the Midnight Clear, according to the release.

