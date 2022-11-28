The Iranian Student Association at Penn State announced it will host a campus-wide demonstration in remembrance of Mahsa Amini and the protesters who died protesting her death, according to a release.

The event will run from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the release.

Amini was a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in police custody in September after being arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly, according to the Associated Press. Amini’s death sparked protests around the world and prompted criticisms of the current Islamic Republic of Iran, according to the AP.

The release noted Amini’s "brutal murder" inspired the nation of Iran to rise up, and the Iranian Student Association will host the "Campus Rally for Iran" in solidarity with the people of Iran.

The event will begin at the HUB Monumental stairs with an art performance demonstration from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Following the art performance demonstration, there will be a march from the HUB-Robeson Center to Old Main plaza, which will occur at noon. The rally will culminate in a gathering at Old Main Plaza from 12:15-1 p.m.

