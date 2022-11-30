Members of the Penn State Iranian Student Association joined more than 200 other college organizations across the U.S. to show solidarity for the Iranian peoples' fight for human rights on Wednesday in the HUB-Robeson Center and at Old Main.

Members of the organization came together dressed in all black while wearing face masks in the colors of the Iranian flag — green, white and red.

Standing around a piece of art that depicted the faces of Iranian citizens who have died during a slew of national protests — the center being the face of Mahsa Amini. The individuals in the demonstration stomped their feet and joined in on chants.

Amini was a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in police custody in September after being arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly, according to the Associated Press. Amini’s death sparked protests around the world and prompted criticisms of the current Islamic Republic of Iran, according to the AP.

Smaller works, like a toy boat made to honor Kian Pirfalak — a 10-year-old boy who was shot by “security forces in plain clothes,” according to The New York Times, were featured in the art demonstration.

Maryam Shahri, a part-time research assistant in the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences and member of the ISA, said she believes “when you put attention on something, you can cross lines.”

“Iranians outside of Iran feel really helpless, so we have decided to raise our voices,” Shahri said.

Before the demonstration started, Shahri addressed the crowd and asked them “What do you choose to pay attention to?”

“When we decide that it is the people who need our help to pay attention to, it moves the people in power,” Shahri said.

For Raheleh Daneshpour, she said she believes the current protests in the country have inspired people of all ages, races and gender inside and outside of Iran.

“I would like to emphasize that this is not a protest anymore,” Daneshpour (graduate-chemical engineering) said. “This is a revolution.”

Daneshpour said the role of women in this movement is both “significant and undeniable.”

“Women have been suppressed for many years by the Islamic regime and now fearless women, specifically the young female generation, have risen up,” Daneshpour said.

Ali Ghazvinian, who helped put the event together by making the flags, toy boats and masks, said students who aren't associated with Iran in any way can still help the cause by simply “showing their support.”

Ghazvinian (graduate-architecture) said individuals can advocate to their government officials to withdraw support from Iran, and help them to move against a “government that is killing them.”

“Here, with more than 400 Iranians, we had to do something," Ghazvinian said. "We had to get everyone's attention to show what is happening in Iran.”

