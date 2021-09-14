Penn State will now be releasing campus-specific vaccination data every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon on its COVID-19 dashboard, according to Penn State News.

According to the release, vaccination numbers and rates for students, full-time employees and the counties each commonwealth campus is located in will now be presented in the dashboard.

Students who remain unvaccinated or do not submit confirmation of status are required to test weekly throughout the fall semester. The latest information can be found on the Testing and Support Page on the university's website.

According to the release, Penn State will have vaccines appointments available on or near the commonwealth campuses.

Data for each campus can be accessed on the menu on the left side of the page on the COVID-19 dashboard.

