Penn State has updated its on-campus mailing addresses for students to ensure the addresses are valid in online systems, according to a release by Penn State Housing.

According to the update, local “delivery agents” know the layout of the campus, so the address formatting updates are meant to aid individuals when entering their address online.

The mailing format for each address varies depending on which area a student lives in. The address line consists of Student Name, Residence Hall Number, commons desk area and University Park PA 16802, according to the Housing website.

The full addresses can be found on Penn State Housing’s website for East, Pollock, Nittany Apartments, North, South and Eastview Terrace, West and Nittany Lion Inn, and White Course.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Centre County to attract American Airlines flights to University Park Airport American Airlines could begin offering a minimum of 12 flights per week to Charlotte Interna…