Penn State Housing and Food Services announced a new on-campus meal plan, allowing students and faculty to add LionCash to their id+ cards to get discounted meals at various campus dining locations, beginning Wednesday.

LionCash users must mention the meal plan to cashiers in order to receive the 10% discount, according to a release.

The discount applies to "participating retail dining locations and eligible products," especially on the University Park and Behrend campuses, the release said.

LionCash doesn't expire, as long as the individual is a current student or employee of the university.

To manage LionCash, users can log onto the Penn State Go app. Mobile orders for food can be placed under the “Dining” button.

LionCash can be simply added to an id+ card by credit card or payroll deduction.

