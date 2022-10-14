With Penn State Homecoming approaching, here are a few of the events happening throughout the week.

Monday, Oct. 17

1 p.m. — The annual Allen Street Jam kicks off homecoming week with a street fair offering food, games, performances, live music and more.

The event will last until 7 p.m. between Beaver and College Avenues.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

11 a.m. — Penn State Homecoming will hold a “living history museum” in the HUB-Robeson Center.

The event, “Past and Present,” will highlight the history of various Penn State and State College organizations until 4 p.m.

6 p.m. — There will be a Grand Marshal Q&A in the Freeman Auditorium allowing current students to ask questions about their experience at Penn State.

7 p.m. — Following the Q&A session, the annual For the Glory Talent Show will take place in the HUB.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

2 p.m. — The Best of Penn State Carnival will last until 7 p.m. on the HUB lawn.

There will be rides, games and more.

8:30 p.m. — Penn State Opulence, a drag ambassador, is partnering with Penn State Homecoming for an event in Alumni Hall.

Thursday, Oct. 20

5:30 p.m. — The Paul Robeson Cultural Center is hosting the Pride in Our Community Pep Rally on the Monumental Staircase in the HUB.

Friday, Oct. 21

1 p.m. — The annual Alumni Ice Cream Social is open for the Penn State community. Berkey Creamery ice cream will be served along with Penn State Homecoming merchandise at the Hintz Family Alumni Center.

6 p.m. — The annual Homecoming Parade focuses on the 2022 theme “One Community, Forever a Home.”

The event will host student organizations, alumni and community groups to walk through State College.

7:30 p.m. — One of Penn State’s longest standing traditions, “Guard the Lion Shrine,” will begin Friday night with guest speakers and live entertainment.

Saturday, Oct. 22

7:30 p.m. — The official Homecoming football game kicks off Saturday evening against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

During the game, the presentation of homecoming courts and grand marshals will be announced.

