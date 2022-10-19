On Tuesday, Penn State students ran through the HUB-Robeson Center doors to the one smell most college students can’t resist — free food.

Homecoming captains greeted students behind tables with popcorn, cotton candy, cookies, cake and merchandise to celebrate Past to Present — Penn State’s living history museum.

Te’a Pascual, the pride events captain for Past to Present, described the event as a “living museum of Penn State history.”

“We wanted to bring old Penn State back into our lives, as well as what’s happening today,” Pascual (sophomore-recreational, park and tourism management) said.

The event included various raffles and both acapella and solo performances in the Room 008 lounge in the HUB.

Past to Present provided “different organizations [the opportunity to] show who they are and what they’ve grown to be,” Pascual said.

Those in attendance included the Blue and White Society, members from Penn State THON, the homecoming courts, the Lion's Pantry, the Student Programming Association, the student homecoming association and Lion Ambassadors.

The Forensic Science Club and the Theme Park Engineering Group also promoted their annual haunted house during the event.

“It’s not just the parade; it’s not just the White Out this Saturday, but it’s also the whole week that we want to honor Penn State tradition,” Pascual said.

Shreya Srinivasan, one student in attendance on Tuesday, said she believes students should explore Past to Present and that the events she learned about and people she met made it “more encouraging to go and support them” during homecoming this weekend.

Freshman specifically can benefit from homecoming, by meeting the various people attending and working, “so [they] can meet them and find new friends” Srinivasan (freshman-biomedical engineering) said.

Mark Ranieli also took part in Past to Present.

He enjoyed the event’s location in “the heart of campus,” and said "it’s really cool that they’re doing this in the HUB. This is a good way to support homecoming.”

Although he came for cheesecake and popcorn, Ranieli (junior-information sciences and technology) said he enjoyed meeting the alumni and enjoying himself at the event.

“It’s cool to get involved [and] meet some new people,” Ranieli said. “Go up to the tables, talk to people, [and] see what they’re offering [and] what they’re doing.”

For Pascual, she believes students should “take pride” in their school and to remember the phrase “We are.”

“We are one big community, we support everyone here, and we want to instill pride and bring tradition to everyone,”