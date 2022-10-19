Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, traffic through the University Park campus and downtown State College will be impacted due to Penn State's Homecoming parade, according to Penn State Transportation Services.

The parade route will be "closed to vehicular traffic" beginning at 5:30 p.m., the release said.

The following roads will be closed on Friday, as cited in the release:

Porter Road between Curtin Road and the southernmost entrance to the Jordan East parking area from 4:30 p.m. until parade units have left the area (expected to be around 6 p.m.).

Curtin Road between University Drive and Porter Road from 4:30 p.m. through the conclusion of the parade.

Curtin Road between University Drive and Bigler Road from 5:30 p.m. through the conclusion of the parade.

Bigler Road between Curtin Road and Pollock Road from 5:30 p.m. through the conclusion of the parade.

Pollock Road between Bigler Road and Shortlidge Road from 5:30 p.m. through the conclusion of the parade.

Shortlidge Road between Pollock Road and College Avenue from 5:30 p.m. through the conclusion of the parade.

College Avenue between Shortlidge Road and Burrowes Road from 5:30 p.m. through the conclusion of the parade.

Burrowes Road between College Avenue and Curtin Road from 5:30 p.m. through the conclusion of the parade.

Paid visitor parking for the parade will be available for $1 per hour at the Nittany Parking Deck, the East Parking Deck, the West Deck and the HUB Deck, the release said.

Vehicles parked in the HUB Deck after 5:30 p.m. will not be able to remove their car for the duration of the parade.

As for parking, the section of Orange B north of the Nittany Lion Softball Park will remain closed all day Friday.

According to the release, the following lots will be not allow vehicles to leave after 5:30 p.m.:

Yellow H (Shields Building)

Yellow H (Wagner Building)

Orange J (McCoy Natatorium)

Lot 42 (north of Building 14) — vehicles must exit via Millennium Drive to Hastings Road.

Lot 81 (at Ritner/Wolf Halls and Pollock Building) — vehicles must exit to Mifflin Road then travel south to McKean Road.

HUB Parking Deck

Yellow J (Atherton Hall)

Yellow N (College Avenue in front of Health and Human Development)

Red H (Noll Lab)

Green C (Waring Commons)

Red K (ARL)

More information regarding the parade route, field hockey parking, men's hockey parking and CATA bus schedules can be found here.

