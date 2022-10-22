On Friday, Penn State Homecoming held its annual homecoming parade to celebrate the Penn State community while following the theme “One Community, Forever a Home.”

Maryrose Finn, the Penn State Homecoming media relations captain, said homecoming is about celebrating all of the members of the Penn State community.

“Homecoming is about celebrating Penn State, and everybody coming together,” Finn (senior-advertising and public relations) said.

Members of the Penn State and State College community could be seen walking around Penn State campus hours before the parade began.

Children were playing ball and cartwheeling on the lawn in front of the Millennium Science Complex, as families and alumni set up chairs to get the best view possible.

Finn compared the parade excitement to the New Year’s Day countdown.

“My favorite part about the parade is watching everyone get so excited about it. It hasn't even started yet, and people are already sitting and getting ready to watch it and I think that's just fun — the excitement,” Finn said.

The parade started at 6 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center with members of Penn State Homecoming walking first. There were over 50 clubs and organizations participating in the parade.

The Penn State Parents Council motivated students by walking with signs that read “Yes you need to go to your 8 a.m. classes” and “Make good choices.”

Floats created by sororities and fraternities were rolled through the streets covered with tissue paper to create themed designs such as Alice in Wonderland, The Wizard of Oz, Spider-Man and Star Wars.

The Student Programming Association was only one of many clubs participating in the parade. Hunter Smith, the SPA executive director, said he enjoyed participating in the parade.

“It was just so rewarding seeing all the little kids scrambling for the candy and seeing the community — it was awesome,” Smith (senior-international politics and journalism) said.

Some walking in the parade were dressed for the occasion — with one man being covered head to toe in Penn State buttons.

Some businesses, like Bagel Crust, promoted their businesses by driving a car decorated from rim-to-rim with bagels.

The BJC had a float promoting the Journey concert in March 2023 with lights and fog machine to simulate a concert experience for viewers.

Caroline Zerby rated her first time at a Penn State Homecoming parade a “10 out of 10.”

“My favorite part about the parade is that I just love to hype the people up,” Zerby (freshman-chemical engineering) said.