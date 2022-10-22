Penn State Homecoming announced Star Lawson and Jacob Snyder as its 2022 Guide State Forward Student Court winners Saturday night during the White Out football game against Minnesota.

Penn State Homecoming announced Savanah Jackson as its 2022 Guide State Forward Award Winner for the Graduate and Professional School Court, during the Rally and Roar event on Thursday.

Jackson is a second-year graduate student and president of the Black Student Association in the school of international affairs. She is also faculty senator for the graduate school and the graduate assistant of outreach and diversity at Career Service.