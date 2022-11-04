Penn State Homecoming announced April Komal will serve as the executive director in 2023, according to a Friday press release.

As a student-run organization, Penn State Homecoming "[celebrates] tradition" and pride through engagement with the Penn State community.

The student volunteers that are a part of this organization dedicate their time to organizing the events associated with Penn State Homecoming.

According to the release, Komal (junior-secondary education) previously served as the organization liaison captain of the competition committee in 2021 and the competition director for homecoming in 2022.

Komal is ”honored and excited” to take on her role as executive director in 2023, the release said.

As executive director, Komal’s first task will be to select the officers for logistics and outreach, as well as selecting remaining members of executive committee.

According to the release, Tim Nevil, the 2022 executive director, expressed confidence in Komal’s ability to lead the organization into the future due to her “continued dedication."