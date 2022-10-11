Penn State Homecoming is approaching — with 22 nominees across the Student, Graduate and Professional, University and Alumni Courts.

Winners will be selected from each court on Oct. 22 during the White Out game.

Student Court 2022

Anton Aluquin

Aluquin is majoring in immunology and infectious disease.

Aluquin is a student of the Schreyer Honors College and a member of the Presidential Leadership Academy, Singing Lions. He works as a Field Organizer Lead for Central PA United and Field Organizing Internship Eugene De Pasquale.

Casey Sennett

Sennett is currently obtaining a M.A. in anthropology after receiving a B.A. in anthropology, history, Jewish studies and Middle Eastern studies.

Sennett is involved in the Schreyer Honor Society. She acts as student MC for A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence and a mentor for the Penn State Learning Speaking Center.

Additionally, Sennett is a part of the Scholar Ambassadors, Paterno Fellows Student Advisory Board, College of Liberal Arts Student Ambassadors, Lion Ambassadors and SHO TIME Mentor.

Jacob Snyder

Synder is majoring in biology with minors in art and marine science as a in the Schreyer Honors College student.

He is a recipient of the Ernest F. Hollings Undergraduate Scholarship; acts as secretary for Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math; is vice president for the Biological Sciences Society; and serves as secretary and social media manager for the Marine Science Society.

He serves as Founder, President and Advisor for Gender and Sexual Diversity in Schreyer. Snyder is a representative for University Park Student Fee Board At-Large and Millennium Scholars Program Cohort Council.

Jaelyn Monroe

Monroe is majoring in political science.

She is the president of the Multicultural Undergraduate Law Association and second vice president and programming chair of Black Caucus. Monroe is public relations chair for Writers Organized Represents Diverse Stories. She is also fundraising chair for Dark Storm Step Team.

Janiyah Davis

Davis is working towards a Master in Public Policy, a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and criminology. She's minoring in anthropology, child maltreatment and advocacy studies.

Davis is a Schreyer Honors College scholar and a Paterno Fellow. She's a student trustee on the Penn State Board of Trustees, student peer advisor for the College of Liberal Arts and an operations intern for World in Conversation.

She is parliamentarian and publicity committee co-chair of her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta. Davis is a member of Students Teaching Students, Schreyer Honors College Dean’s Search Committee, Black Caucus, Paterno Fellows Program Student Advisory Board. She's director of university relations for the Multicultural Association of Schreyer Scholars and director of special events for Scholar Ambassadors.

Davis is president of Student Restorative Justice Initiative, treasurer of Justice Association, and tour guide and philanthropy chair for Student Minority Advisory and Recruitment Team. She was a reviewer for undergraduate teaching awards for the Schreyer Institute for Teaching Excellence. She was also the community engagement chair for Schreyer for Women and a Liberal Arts Ambassador.

Nicole Pinto

Pinto is majoring in criminology.

Pinto is a sister of the Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Inc. and is president of The Multicultural Greek Council.

Pinto is the vice president of the Mexican American Student Association, community service and fundraising chair of The Multicultural Undergraduate Law Association and a facilitator for World in Conversation.

Robert Esgro

Esgro is majoring in industrial engineering with a minor in Chinese.

Esgro is president of the Men’s Club Lacrosse. He's a part of the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps.

Sarabeth Bowmaster

Bowmaster is majoring in women's, gender and sexuality studies and philosophy. She's also obtaining a certificate in labor and human resources.

As a student of the Schreyer Honors College and a Paterno Fellow, Bowmaster is the founder and former president of the League of Women Voters at PSU.

She is a member of Lion Ambassadors, State of State, PSU Votes, Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response Student Advisory, Student Affairs Hiring Taskforce, Nevins Fellow, Schreyer Honors College as a CSGD Liaison and a Change-of-Campus student mentor.

Star Lawson

Lawson is majoring in public relations with minor and certifications in digital media trends and analytics, Muck Rack and Google Analytics.

Lawson works on the Paul Robeson Cultural Center marketing and communications team and is public relations chair and executive board member for the African Student Association.

She is social media intern for the Student Orientation and Transitions Program and is New Student Orientation leader for the BLUEprint peer mentoring program. Lawson is also a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Sydney Gibbard

Gibbard is majoring in biomedical engineering with a concentration in biochemistry and molecular biology as a student in Schreyer Honors College.

Gibbard is involved in Penn State Student Government and is serving as Faculty Senate Student Body President and Speaker of the Assembly.

She is a member of Penn State Hershey Medical School’s Primary Care Scholars Program, THON, Club Swim, Lion Ambassadors, Pi Beta Phi Sorority and Homecoming Committee.

Gibbard is a representative of the College of Engineering. She's marketing director of State of State and a SHO TIME Orientation mentor.

Graduate and Professional Court

Alexander Vera

Vera received a bachelor's in applied physics and is currently a fifth-year PhD candidate studying materials science and engineering.

He's involved in the EMS Diversity Council and the Black Graduate Student Organization Executive Board. Vera is a student representative for the Graduate School Alumni Society Board OGEEP. He is also ALLWE Implementation Committee Mental Health Initiative Leader.

Anna Piotti

Piotti has a bachelor’s in German with a minor in teaching. She is a fourth-year PhD candidate studying German linguistics and language science.

Piotti is a member of the College of Liberal Arts Academic Integrity Committee. She's a Goethe-Zertifikat Examiner.

Piotti is president and secretary of the German Graduate Student Association.

Brandon McDonald

McDonald has a bachelor’s in child development with a minor in mathematics.

He is a second-year graduate student in higher education with emphasis in enrollment management and student affairs with a graduate certificate in institutional research.

He works as an Interim Tour Guide Coordinator for the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, assistant for Schreyer Honors College Admissions Student Services and an ambassador for the American College Personnel Association.

McDonald is president of Student Affairs Student Organization. He is a graduate assistant and advisor to the Penn State Lion Scouts for the Office of Undergraduate Admissions Campus Visits and Events.

Savanah Jackson

Jackson received a bachelor's in political science with a minor in philosophy. She is a second-year graduate student studying international affairs in race and development.

Jackson is president of the School of International Affairs Black Student Association and a faculty senator of the graduate school for the Graduate & Professionals Student Association. She also is the graduate assistant and outreach intern for Penn State Career Services.

University Court 2022

Dr. Jennifer Eury

Eury is a clinical assistant professor of management & organization in the Smeal College of Business, in addition to serving as a PhD Teaching Camp Coordinator and an undergraduate management major program coordinator.

According to Penn State Homecoming, Eury is the co-organizer of the MGMT Major Ambassador Program and the co-founder and co-organizer of the M&O Teaching Forum.

She's also involved in the Non-Tenure Review Committee, Management Major Committee, Sapphire Leadership Academic Program Applications, Revamping Major Exploration within Smeal Working Group and other various positions within the Schreyer Honors College.

Katie Motycki

Motycki works as the Student Orientation and Transition Programs Director, College Advising Meeting Learning Outcomes Group Chair. Additionally, she serves a role in the VisualZen Orientation Primaries.

Her involvement stems into the Coalition to Address Relationship and Sexual Violence, Health Insurance Marketing Subcommittee, LionPATH Cross-Functions Communication Committee, Pre-Arrival Scheduling Committee,

Dr. Michquelena Ferguson

Ferguson is the associate director of Athletics Bands, as well as an associate teaching professor.

Ferguson is a part of the following committees: Penn State School of Student Wellness Task Force, Penn State School of Music Ensemble, and Penn State School of Music Band Area.

She is a "Synergy” team member of Penn State men’s and women’s basketball.

Dr. Scott Collins

Collins is the clinical associate professor of accounting. He's the program director of One-Year Master of Accounting and Accounting.

Collins is on the following committees: Admissions, Student Advisory, and Accounting Analytics Admissions. He is a faculty advisor of the Tarriff Center for Business Ethics and Social Responsibility and an affiliated faculty member.

He is the faculty escort for the Smeal College of Business Commencement Ceremony for Accounting Department Student Marshal.

Collins is a thesis advisor for Schreyer Honors College, the faculty advisor for women’s club water polo, One-Year Master of Accounting Student Advisory Committee and faculty judge for BA 517 End-of-Semester Projects.

Additionally, Collins is a member of the Department of Accounting Joint B.S./MAcc Degree Proposal, Department of Accounting Online Master of Accounting Oversight, Department of Accounting MAcc Curriculum Revision, Department of Accounting Clinical Faculty Search, Department of Accounting Online Graduate Certificate in Accounting, Smeal College of Business Joint Marketing, Smeal College of Business Professional Graduate

Education and the Penn State Faculty Education Sub-Committee.

Alumni Court

Sophie Pelillo

After graduating in 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in psychology, Pelillo is now the assistant director of Student Philanthropy in Penn State's Office of Annual Giving.

Pelillo acts as the advisor for the Student Philanthropy Network, according to Penn State Homecoming.

As a Penn State student, Pelillo was involved in THON, Lion Ambassadors and the Thespian Society.

Kelly Karpa

Karpa graduated in 2000 with a Ph.D. in pharmacology. She now works at East Tennessee State University as the associate dean of Institutional Effectiveness and Innovation.

Throughout her career, Penn State Homecoming said Karpa has written more than 1,000 articles for pharmacy publications and has authored and co-authored three books, two-white papers and several book chapters.

Beau Bradley

Bradley, a two-time Penn State graduate, is "a nonbinary trans-masculine entrepreneur, emergency manager and host of the Beau my God Podcast," according to Penn State Homecoming.

In 2014, Bradley graduated with a Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders. They received an M.P.S. in homeland security, public health preparedness in 2019.

Currently, Bradley works as an emergency management specialist for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Amber Smith

Smith graduated in 2007 with a Bachelor of Arts in communications.

At Penn State Altoona, Smith was a member of Lion Ambassadors and served as the Altoona Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa: National Leadership Honor Society president.

According to Penn State Homecoming, Smith currently works as a Student Services Specialist at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College and is the owner and National Executive Director of the National United States Scholarship Pageant LLC.

