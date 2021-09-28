Penn State Homecoming selected Brian Patchcoski — the assistant vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion for Penn State Student Affairs — as the 2021 Honorary Grand Marshal, according to a release.

The Honorary Grand Marshal position is given to "someone who has gone above and beyond in positively contributing to the local community, making notable achievements in their field of study and career path, while representing the values that Penn State Homecoming emulates,” the release said.

The release said Patchcoski, a Penn State graduate, believes the theme of Together State Prevails is "something that won't be limited to just this year."

Patchcoski oversees the offices of the Adult Learner Programs and Services, Center for Sexual Gender and Diversity, Center for Spiritual and Ethical Development, Collegiate Recovery Community, Gender Equity Center and Paul Robeson Cultural Center.

Patchcoski's selection as the 2021 Honorary Grand Marshal was announced on Friday, Sept. 24 by Penn State Homecoming via a video release.

