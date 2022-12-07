Under the Penn State College of the Liberal Arts’ majors and minors webpage, a small white box labeled “Medieval Studies” sits beside another box labeled “Linguistics.”

According to the webpage, the medieval studies major is “an interdisciplinary field that ranges widely across periods and geographies” that analyzes medieval history and aspects of modern society that originated in medieval times.

Kathryn Salzer, a Gorman-McCourtney early career professor in medieval history, said the major is “very small” and graduates “between one and three” students per year — something Salzer said she’s “going to be working on.”

“Any pre-modern history or languages is a harder sell, but I think it’s really important that we continue with these studies,” Salzer said.

Salzer began her journey with medieval studies after graduating with her bachelor’s degree in history when she went on an archaeological dig at a French medieval site.

“I’d fallen in love with the medieval period when I was on that archaeological site,” Salzer said. “So when I went back to school, and I went to the University of Toronto’s medieval studies program for my [master’s degree] and my Ph.D., that’s why I decided [to pursue medieval studies].”

Salzer said medieval studies students can research “how humans have organized themselves in the past” through the study of past civilizations and societies, as well as how modern English has developed over time.

In one of the classes she teaches within the major, Salzer teaches “how religion interplays with society.”

Salzer also said studying medieval history can help students understand modern events, such as the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t think that history is cyclical, but I do think that humans have certain patterns,” Salzer said. “What I do think we can learn from history is we can look at individual events and how people reacted to it — and did that actually work out?”

Salzer said students often wonder what they can do with a degree in medieval studies. For her, she said “you can do anything with [humanities] majors.”

“Those humanities majors are giving you skills that most of the world doesn’t have, like writing,” Salzer said. “It’s teaching you lessons on how to communicate both orally and in writing, but it’s also teaching you how to do the research.”

As an example, Salzer described a former student of hers who double-majored in medieval studies and anthropology and now works in the nonprofit sector, helping low-income families access quality food.

The student, Emily Arcaro, started at Penn State in 2010 as an anthropology major. However, she decided to pursue a dual degree in both her current major and medieval studies when she watched a documentary about “European bog bodies” in a class she was taking.

During her time as a student, Arcaro said she “did independent research on specifically bog bodies and where they are found throughout Northern Europe and the modern theories about it.”

“One of the things I did create was an interactive map on Google Maps, so people could go to these locations and see where some of these remains were discovered,” Arcaro said. “It created accessibility for people that couldn’t travel [to these locations].”

Arcaro then took her research to a graduate-level conference in Belfast, Ireland, where she presented a poster on her research. When she returned home, she presented her poster at an undergraduate conference hosted in the United States and “ended up getting awarded first place in humanities.”

According to Arcaro, the knowledge she gained through her anthropology and medieval studies majors helps her to “understand where [people] are coming from and be more empathetic about their situations or their histories,” which helps her in her current nonprofit position.

“One of our [organization’s] programs is helping to resettle refugee families, so knowing that these people are coming from places that are affected by current issues, but also knowing that they come from a rich background in history, definitely helps,” Arcaro said. “I don’t want to say [it helps] me get to know them because I am my own history, but I’m not a medieval history textbook.”

Arcaro also said she currently has aspirations to “teach on the college level or move to the United Kingdom and do some museum work.” She’s also searching for graduate schools.

“I knew getting into it with medieval history and anthropology that it’s going to be a competitive field, and there’s going to have to be a graduate-level education behind it,” Arcaro said.

In the meantime, Arcaro said she channels her desire to teach into a Twitch stream she hosts with a friend. The stream titled “DIG IT!” is hosted at 7 p.m. every other Wednesday and focuses on archaeology and medieval history.

Arcaro said she would tell students wanting to pursue a similar path to “make sure [they’re] looking ahead” but not to “let that one family member” persuade them to leave the major.

“I don’t regret my education,” Arcaro said. “If you love it that much, don’t let it go.”

Michael Kulikowski, professor of history and head of the Penn State department of history, said the “fact that we have [the major] there for people who discover a love for it is really important.”

Kulikowski became the head of the department of history in 2010. Since then, he said he’s primarily worked with the faculty to create the medieval studies classes and program.

Due to the interdisciplinary nature of the major, which means students will study subjects like medieval philosophy and literature alongside medieval history, Kulikowski said he doesn’t believe the program “is ever going to be on the same scale as the main disciplinary majors.”

“[Interdisciplinary subjects] are not as clear cut,” Kulikowski said. “I think it requires someone with a more niche idea of themselves in a way.”

Despite this, Kulikowski said the medieval studies major is “a program that [he’d] love to see grow.”

“It’s not the sort of thing that becomes a department, but it’s the type of thing that makes a great double major,” Kulikowski said. “It teaches you about a formative period that is still with us. The legacy of the ancient world has split into three interactive universes of the Latin West, the Greek East and the Islamic Near East and Mediterranean.”

For Kulikowski, these three regions are the “crucible in which our modern world was founded and is formed.”

“[The medieval period] is a vital creative phase that still has consequences for us today,” Kulikowski said.

According to Kulikowski, a “very key skill” students gain from medieval studies is source criticism because “there are a lot of medieval sources that purport to be something that they’re not.”

“I think these analytical skills are important to be an informed citizen,” Kulikowski said.

Kulikowski said he would advise students thinking of pursuing the major to “seize the moment.”

“If what you want is a ticket to an economic leg up, you’re getting that by being here, so seize the moment. Do things that you’d never otherwise think of doing,” Kulikowski said. “Read widely, think widely, learn what you love.”

Kulikowski also said “a lot of the popular ideas” people absorb in today’s society stem from medieval narratives, and learning about those topics can be “a lot of fun.”

“The Middle Ages are baked into our cultural DNA,” Kulikowski said. “Unlike almost any other major, [medieval studies] gives you access to all of the types of knowledge and activity that make us human.”

