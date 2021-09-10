Penn State Health will update its visitation policy to allow an increased number of visitors for patients starting Sept. 13., according to a press release.
The change will affect all Penn State Health locations, including the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, St. Joseph Medical Center and the Holy Spirit Medical Center.
