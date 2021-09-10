Penn State Health will update its visitation policy to allow an increased number of visitors for patients starting Sept. 13., according to a press release.

All adult patients who are not being treated for COVID-19 may now have two family members or support persons per day, instead of the previous maximum of one.

Standing policy for pediatric patients has not changed, and the current two-visitor cap will remain in place.

The change will affect all Penn State Health locations, including the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, St. Joseph Medical Center and the Holy Spirit Medical Center.

Visitors displaying COVID-19 symptoms will be barred from entry, and mandatory masking and social distancing policies will stay in effect regardless of vaccination status.

IPads will also be available to facilitate remote communication between patients, families and medical professionals.

