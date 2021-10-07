The Penn State Nittany Lions will travel to face Iowa's football team on Saturday.

Think Iowa City, the Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, challenged the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau — Centre County’s official tourism promotion agency — to a bet, according to a release.

If Penn State wins the football game, Think Iowa City will send a gallon of Heyn's Ice Cream to Happy Valley, the release said.

Or if Iowa's team wins, Think Iowa City will receive a gallon of ice cream from the Penn State Berkey Creamery.

“The sweet taste of victory will be even sweeter with some ice cream from Pennsylvania,” Josh Schamberger, Think Iowa City president said in the release.

The organizations call this “The Ice Cream Bowl.”

“We enjoy the friendly competition and these little wagers will solidify our partnership,” HVAB Vice President of Sales and Marketing Dave Gerdes said.

