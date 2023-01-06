Penn State graduate Cara Ammon, 27, will be one of the next contestants on ABC's "The Bachelor," according to the show's website.

Ammon, who resides in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will be one of the 30 contestants hoping to find love with Zach Shallcross.

Shallcross, 26, is from California and was in the previous season of "The Bachelorette," but self-eliminated from the show.

Ammon currently lives in New York working as a Lateral Recruiter at J.P. Morgan. She graduated from Penn State with a bachelor's degree in business administration and management in 2017, according to her LinkedIn.

She was also a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, according to her LinkedIn account.

Season 27 will premiere on Monday, Jan. 23, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State forms panel for Dickinson Law, Penn State Law reunification Penn State formed a panel that will comprise of students, staff, faculty and alumni from Pen…