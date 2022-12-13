Participants in Penn State’s annual GivingTuesday event hit a new record on Nov. 29 and "collectively made" 13,170 gifts and over $1.25 million for participating campaigns, according to a release.

Participants in 48 states and 19 countries helped in creating the gifts — 337 individuals created personal fundraising pages which resulted in $31,670 of the overall total, according to a release.

Dickinson Law raised the most with $59,320 to support the Dickinson Law Future Fund, according to a release. Other top-raising organizations were the Blue Band’s campaign, Penn State Alumni Association and the University Libraries Student Wellness Fund.

This year also experienced a “record number” of participating student organizations — in total, 35 student groups raised $120,849.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State announces fall 2022 University Park commencement dates, times Penn State will host its fall 2022 commencement ceremony and award diplomas to graduates on …