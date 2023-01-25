Penn State’s Gender Equity Center held a Penn State Police training session, titled “STALKED: Case Study," Tuesday night in the HUB-Robeson Center Flex Theater. The event was hosted by Anna Nasset, a stalking survivor who now travels the country sharing her story while bringing awareness to stalking issues.

The event was one of several planned by the university to recognize Stalking Awareness Month. Nasset opened up about the trauma that she’s endured from being stalked for over a decade by a stranger.

“Everyone that’s worked my case agrees that I shouldn’t be here — that I shouldn’t be alive right now,” Nasset said.

According to the Stalking Prevention, Awareness and Resource Center, in the United States, one in three women and one in six men are stalked at some point in their lives.

Nasset’s story started in 2011 when a man approached her while she was alone for a short conversation.

“Five minutes — that’s all it took for my life to change forever,” she said.

The man left unwanted gifts and began sending frequent, unsolicited messages and letters to her. One day, she received an email from him saying how nice it had been to see her that day — but she hadn’t seen him.

She realized he’d been watching her. She reported him to the police and discovered that he was already on their radar for violent threats he’d made in the past.

Fearing what he would do to her, Nasset said she "just started to shrink my life.” She closed her art gallery hours earlier each day because she was scared to be there alone at night.

The stalker’s behavior escalated and spiraled out of control. The police began receiving angry letters from him, in which he wrote about how he would kill Nasset.

Nasset filed several protection orders over the years, but her stalker disobeyed them. She continued seeking help from law enforcement.

She said she lived in a constant state of fear and became severely depressed. Eventually, she was forced to close her gallery completely, which she said was “one of the most brutally painful things I’ve done.”

“I lost all hope,” she said. “My world just kept collapsing in.”

Finally, in 2019, after years of trauma, Nasset’s stalker received the maximum prison sentence for stalking: 10 years.

“[The sentence] changed everything for me,” Nasset said.

Since then, she’s created Stand Up Resources, an organization dedicated to providing training on stalking, suicide awareness, sexual assault and more. She said that traveling and speaking around the country has made her realize “how prevalent [and] underserved” stalking is.

She said it has shown her that the resources and support she received from law enforcement are “unfortunately” not available everywhere, and she aims to change that.

SUR is her way to “say thank you” to law enforcement and give back to the community, she said.

Becca Geiger Wallen, associate director of the Gender Equity Center, organized the session.

“Stalking is all about fear and isolation,” she said. “It’s okay to be scared, but you’re not alone. I’m here, the Gender Equity Center is here … to give the support you need to get your life back.”

Patrol Sergeant Elizabeth Badger was one of the Penn State Police officers who attended the session. She said it helped offer her and the other officers “a new perspective on how stalking victims may present to us.”

“There’s really nothing too small to report to us,” Badger said.

She said she wants people to know that they don’t have to wait for something major to happen to go to the police.

“A feeling of something not being right is enough to come to us.”

