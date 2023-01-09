Penn State Forward announced on Monday that alumni Ali Krieger, Melinda Kuritzky and Uma Moriarity will be running for the three alumni seats in Penn State's Board of Trustees 2023 election, and shared its support for the candidates.

After graduating Penn State in 2007, Krieger went on to play for the National Women's Soccer League and is a United States Olympian, according to a news release. Krieger earned a bachelor's in advertising and public relations.

Kuritzky furthered her education at Harvard to become a lawyer and now works as an attorney-advisor at the U.S. Department of State, the release said. She graduated in 2006 with dual bachelor’s degrees in international politics and Spanish.

Moriarity, a senior investment strategist and global environmental, social and governance lead for CenterSquare Investment Management, is also a sustainability advocate, according to the release. Moriarity graduated in 2014 from Penn State with dual bachelor’s degrees in accounting and finance in addition to a master’s degree in accounting.

Penn State Forward is a "grassroots coalition of students, staff and faculty committed to building a sustainable and inclusive community," the release said.

“We face a budget deficit and public scrutiny about our failures to deliver on equity commitments and create fair workplaces," Penn State Forward founder Nora Van Horn said. "The Board self-reports a need for legal skills. Ali, Melinda and Uma will fill important knowledge gaps if elected. Moreover, their bold vision for Penn State and their drive to fight for institutional change offer a new voice and a choice for alumni this coming election— one to move Penn State Forward.”

According to the release, the alumni trustee election nomination period begins on Sunday, and alumni candidates need at least 250 nominations in order to appear in the April ballot. All Penn State alumni are eligible to nominate and vote.

On Saturday, Penn State Forward will be hosting a virtual "Meet the Candidates" event. Those interested in attending can RSVP using this link.

