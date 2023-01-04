Penn State formed a panel that will comprise of students, staff, faculty and alumni from Penn State Dickinson Law and Penn State Law as the next step in the university's plan to combine the two law schools, according to a release.

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi recommended Penn State Dickinson Law in Carlisle and Penn State Law at University Park rejoin into a single law school Nov. 30.

“It’s clear that bringing Penn State’s two law schools back together as one is the best way to serve law students and, I believe, the right path forward for legal education, including teaching, scholarship, service and community, at Penn State,” Bendapudi said.

The panel will be chaired by Penn State Dickinson Law Dean Danielle Conway who will serve as dean of the combined school. Penn State Law Interim Dean Victor Romero will also serve as vice chair on the panel, the release said.

Conway and Romero are reviewing over 700 nominations, and an announcement with the panel’s final members is expected in January, according to the release.

The release said the panel aims to be “representative” in its membership, but it also hopes to include the input of those not on the panel through surveys and feedback sessions.

Conway and Romero have two “overarching priorities” according to the release — “...forging a path forward for a reunited law school that is in the best interest of the institution and providing as much stability as possible for current students, staff and faculty at both law schools.”

On April 30, the panel is expected to deliver its draft recommendations to Bendapudi.

After gathering further input from experts and sharing this additional information with the panel, the final recommendations should be provided by May 31, at which point Bendapudi will present the plan for the united law school to the Penn State Board of Trustees for approval.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE