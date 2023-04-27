Penn State fencing head coach Wes Glon announced his retirement on Thursday, according to Penn State Athletics.

Glon served as assistant coach until 2013, served as interim head coach until 2014 and was then instated as head coach, according to Penn State Athletics. Working nine seasons as head coach, Glon’s career at Penn State has spanned 37 years.

Glon’s retirement comes nearly a year after he was accused of physical, verbal and psychological abuse by a former Penn State fencer, Zara Moss, who filed a lawsuit against Penn State and Glon.

Moss sued the university for sexual harassment violation of Title IX, negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress and respondent superior, and Glon for negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In Sept. 2022, Glon was placed on paid leave by Penn State.

On the Penn State fencing coaching staff for 13 combined Men’s and Women’s NCAA Championships, Glon led Penn State to six individual NCAA Championships and had 50 All-American fencers in under a decade as head coach, according to Penn State Athletics.

Glon was a member of the Polish National Fencing Team and won Poland’s highest fencing awards in saber six times in seven years, according to Penn State Athletics.

A coach for many U.S. national teams, Glon coached athletes in the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games.

