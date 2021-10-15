On Thursday, suspended Penn State fencing coach Wes Glon was granted a motion to be dismissed from claims of his failure to report sexual misconduct allegations against former assistant coach George Abashidze, according to court documents.

Chief United States District Judge Matthew Brann granted the motion and said Glon may file a brief of 15 to 35 pages in support of his motion to dismiss.

According to the documents, Penn State Title IX coordinator and defendant Christopher Harris also motioned to dismiss the case for failure to state a claim on Tuesday.

Jennifer Oldham, owner of Mid-South Fencers’ Club in Durham, North Carolina, filed a complaint on May 5, 2020, for alleged sexual misconduct.

Oldham alleged on a Dec. 12, 2017 flight from Portland, Oregon, an intoxicated Abashidze seated next to her persisted with "sexual overtures" for several hours, which later escalated to physical assault.

According to Oldham, the two coaches attempted to intimidate her into silence by allegedly telling her no one would believe her and implied they would "make sure of that."

She also alleged Glon insisted Abashidze apologize to her, which would be "sufficient for [Oldham] to drop the matter," Glon allegedly said.

Abashidze was placed on administrative leave in September 2018.

Oldham alleged Glon and Abashidze launched a "defamation campaign" against her in the competitive fencing world in 2018, leading to harassment from colleagues.

On Aug. 16, Glon was put on a three-year suspension from the U.S. Center for SafeSport and Adam Kaszubowski was named interim head fencing coach.

