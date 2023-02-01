Next to potentially only sleep, people spend the majority of their time consuming media, according to Penn State professor of media studies S. Shyam Sundar.

Sundar, the co-director and founder of the Media Effects Research Lab and director of the Center for Socially Responsible Artificial Intelligence, said the question of whether media is good or bad for people has been around for decades, and the attention has shifted to the effects of social media.

“In some ways, media is the only vehicle through which we get information, and so if our information is supplied through media, we need to understand how that can affect various aspects of human life,” Sundar said.

One of the biggest misconceptions social media can have on an individual’s understanding of reality, he said, is in the strength of one’s social network.

“One of the things we find in study after study is people mistake their online network to have the kind of social capital that is similar to their offline network,” Sundar said, “but that's not the case.”

He said “social capital” is how supported you feel by your social network –– how much they will come to “bat for you.”

“It’s a kind of illusion — your social media friends are not your real friends necessarily,” Sundar said.

Another mistake people make is trying to paint the effects of social media with “one broad brushstroke,” Sundar said.

Although some research shows an increased amount of time on social media can negatively impact mental health, Sundar said there’s also a “contradiction” in literature.

“There are other studies that show that when you look at your social media contacts, it actually makes you warm in your heart,” Sundar said. “We shouldn't be thinking about social media as one kind of monolithic entity. Instead, what we should be asking is, ‘What are the effects of particular affordances within social media?’”

Affordances are how people use social media and what features they engage with, Sundar said.

“What you do with the platform is important –– it's not just the platform itself,” Sundar said.

In order to use social media to improve mental health, he said purposeful use is always better than habitual use.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

“For example, people who are constantly posting and showing off their good looks and vacation pictures and things like that –– they are feeling very positive about social media because it’s a vehicle for positive, strategic self-presentation,” Sundar said. “People who are lurking on social media all the time… they do an upward social comparison because what they're seeing is all their friends having a great time… and meanwhile their life sucks in comparison.”

“Lurking” on social media is historically associated with negative mental health effects, whereas posting is associated with positive mental health effects, he said.

Other researchers said they’ve found conflicting data.

Chris Chen, an assistant professor at Elon University who studies social media addiction and racial bias in AI algorithms, said her study on problematic Instagram use revealed those who broadcast themselves are more likely to become “problematic users.”

“That is going to severely influence your life,” Chen said.

Broadcasting is an “innate behavior of humans” and can “become addictive” if used too much, Chen said.

“If you want to use Instagram in a more healthy way, then you should use less of those broadcasting-related features,” Chen said. “Do not post too [many] selfies, do not tell too much about yourself because that is more addictive than just browsing other people’s posts or trying to connect with other people.”

Chen said technology companies should limit the use of broadcasting features on social media for young people.

“If they see them posting, for example, five selfies a day… they should give a warning message or they should stop them from using the feature for a while,” Chen said. “They should consider the welfare of users because some people cannot control themselves.”

Chen said this lack of control isn’t the user’s fault, but it’s the design of social media platforms.

“Technology is designed to be addictive in a way that sucks people’s time and energy,” Chen said.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

The time indicators and screen time data technology companies use to control media addiction are “ridiculous,” Chen said.

“When you think the more you use, the more you’re addicted –– that is actually wrong,” Chen said. “It tells us nothing, and does it prevent anything? No.”

Instead of time as a predictor and measurement of addiction, Chen said social media addiction should be predicted by how and why people use the platform, such as when it’s used to manage mood and address daily life issues.

“When you start to establish those connections, Instagram becomes escapism,” Chen said. “You’re using these media tools to get rid of these negative feelings, but you’re not really getting gratifications, satisfactions –– positive feelings from that.”

Most people, she said, aren’t at this stage and simply use Instagram as a habit.

One major reason people become addicted to social media, Chen said, is because they lack connection in their offline life, and this was exacerbated when isolated at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The only way they can make friends now is [through] an online world,” Chen said. “There’s only one way to provide social connection, [and] you can see addictive tendencies are going to be stronger.”

Yuan Sun, a Ph.D. candidate in mass communications and incoming assistant professor at the University of Florida, found that social media “fitspiration” exposure in quarantine had effects on people’s self-esteem and physical health.

Fitspiration is defined as “social media content that is meant to encourage individuals to lead a lifestyle of health and fitness,” according to a study Sun contributed to.

Sun said her findings show fitspiration posts from friends and acquaintances can trigger hope and positivity and predict intentions to exercise, whereas posts from strangers and influencers can trigger guilty feelings and negative emotions.

“Social media content could be a positive thing for health opinions,” Sun said.

Isolation during the pandemic changed the way people interact with social media, Sun said. According to her, people spent more time on social media, avoided heavy news due to “COVID fatigue” and changed platforms.

“They spend more time on TikTok because they have engaging algorithms that push the news that will only entertain you,” Sun said. “People are addicted to the short videos and constantly filled by this new content that fits their interest.”

Sun said new online phenomena have also resulted from isolation, such as “Zoom fatigue,” where people are “tired of looking at themselves” during meetings.

Post-quarantine, Sun said some in-person activities, such as classes and in-person exams, are a “difficult transition” for students.

Sundar said it’s also “very difficult” to hire full-time, in-person staff on campus because it’s “almost become the norm” to give staff members several days of “telecommuting.”

“These arrangements were unheard of before the pandemic,” Sundar said. “In some ways, we have now gotten kind of used to this mixed reality… both kind of Zoom and real world combined.”

Ultimately, Sundar said he sees a post-pandemic future permanently changed by social media.

“Rather than a complete return to the pre-pandemic normal, increasingly we will see clever and creative incorporation of media to enhance our offline productivity,” Sundar said. “What we are seeing going forth is artful blending of the online world with the real world.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE