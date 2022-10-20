Editor’s Note: Some of the sources in this story are anonymous to protect their identities. The Daily Collegian has verified through fact-checking that these individuals are members of the search committee.

Penn State’s budget is proving to be the “most challenging issue the university faces today,” President Neeli Bendapudi said during the Town Hall meeting on Sept. 14, which has led some anonymous committee members for the Search Committee for the director of the Center for Racial Justice to frustration.

"I certainly did not anticipate the financial challenges we are facing today," Bendapudi said in the meeting focused on budget and tuition outlook.

Numerous Penn State employees felt disheartened by Bendapudi’s decision to hold off on plans for a new Center for Racial Justice — “dropping a bomb” on the committee.

These plans began under former President Eric Barron’s tenure and were recommended to be continued as Bendapudi took over the presidency.

However, funding has not yet been allocated to the center because of tightening on this year’s budget.

Total budgeted revenues for the 2022-23 fiscal year are $8.6 billion with the deficit funded from reserve balances, and Penn State's total operating budget for 2021-22 was $7.7 billion.

However, during that year, Penn State experienced a nearly $200 million deficit, and the university projects a $149 million loss for this upcoming fiscal year.

“My understanding is that there has been a pause while further discussions with key senior leaders and constituency groups, including the DEI colleagues doing the diversity work at the ground level, are taking place,” Marcus Whitehurst, professor and vice provost for educational equity at Penn State, said via email.

Whitehurt said “as we move forward, be assured that Penn State remains committed to fostering equity and diversity, and creating a culture of inclusivity.”

In July, the Board of Trustees voted to raise tuition by between 5% and 6%, and to increase salaries by 2.5%.

Bendapudi implemented a 3% budget recession for the 2022-23 academic year — which expects to generate savings of $46.2 million — and has taken multiple measures to save costs for the university, such as a strategic hiring freeze.

Penn State lists reasons for the freeze, including, “significant inflation, flat state funding for a third consecutive year, tuition freezes in three of the last four years of enrollment and revenue pressures at least partially due to the pandemic.”

However, Bendapudi said she’s aware employee pay has not kept up with inflation, especially for longterm employees during the Sept. 14 meeting.

The strategic hiring freeze will be effective through at least the summer of 2023, and Wyatt DuBois, Penn State spokesperson, said via email that it’s not a complete freeze on hiring.

Since the implementation of the freeze, Penn State University Health Services announced a new senior director, Bruce Kraut.

“Searches to fill critical roles will still move forward as Penn State will continue to hire for positions that support the university in important ways,” DuBois said.

Bendapudi also created a new vice president of enrollment management during the freeze, to which she said she “always knew the position was critical, and it will help boost enrollment, therefore creating more revenue.”

According to a trustee budget presentation, the university has saved nearly $4 million in August with the hiring freeze.

Some of Bendaudi’s decisions regarding the budget are being questioned by employees, including a recent $71,000 salary raise for Sara Thorndike, treasurer and senior vice president for finance and business.

And there are also questions surrounding the Board of Trustees recently spending nearly $318,000 on meals, lodging and other expenses of six in-person meetings.

According to Spotlight PA, trustee spending peaked in the 2015-16 fiscal year when the board spent more than $415,000 on meetings.

On Oct. 6, the search committee for the director of the Center for Racial Justice sent a letter to Bendapudi expressing discontentment that the university didn’t allocate funds for the director and the center.

The letter stated that the search committee is “extremely disappointed” in this outcome, “especially at such a late phase in the process.”

The letter states, “juxtaposing the assurance that restorative and racial justice are a core concern for the university with the inability to fund a research center, as the major first step in addressing important issues is therefore all the more surprising and distressing.”

According to an anonymous member of the committee, Barron recommended the center and had promised during his tenure that it would go forward.

The committee met last spring when looking nationally for a director, and in September after Bendapudi asked to meet with the search committee, the members were “blindsided” to hear that the university “had no money” for the center, according to the anonymous member.

However, the source said the administration never released figures to the committee anticipating what the center would cost.

“We had done a lot of work, and a lot of money had been spent to get ready for this,” the member said.

However, a second anonymous member of the committee said they felt like Bendapudi was “throwing her predecessor under the bus” with this decision.

“[Barron] promised things to which he didn’t have the money, leaving [Bendapudi] with the mess to clean up,” the second committee member said.

According to the first committee member, this isn’t the first time a Penn State administration has broken a promise for more diversity.

“At various moments in Penn State’s history, going back to… into the 1970s, Penn State made various promises to invest in racial justice,” they said. “Very rarely have those promises been fulfilled… that’s a broader historical pattern at the university.”

The committee calls for “early public transparency,” stating this is “critical” regarding the setback with moving forward with the implementation of the center.

The letter from the committee also addresses concerns from the More Rivers To Cross report, stating that addressing these concerns is “mission critical” for the university.

The More Rivers To Cross Report is a 2020 report on the status of Black professors at Penn State, bringing issues that needed more attention to the Select Presidential Committee and Barron.

According to the letter from the committee, “the establishment of a Center for Racial Justice was the first step to show the university’s commitment in the areas addressed by the Presidential Commission on Racism, Bias and Community Safety.”

Gary King, a biobehavioral health professor, was a part of the report that found a lack of Black representation at the university.

“What it appears to show is that the Select Presidential Commission on Race Bias and Community Safety at Penn State was a fraud because nothing came out of it,” King said in reference to the Center for Racial Justice.

According to the second anonymous member of the committee, the committee has heard nothing from Bendapudi in response or “acknowledgement” of the letter.

DuBois said Bendapudi will be in touch with the committee and will be able to share more information when it becomes available.

“I don’t know what’s in the president’s heart or what’s on her mind,” the second anonymous committee member said. “I can’t speak to that, but so far her actions are not those of someone committed to racial justice on this campus.”

