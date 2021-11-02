Penn State was sued Monday by Jane Doe, a pseudonym for a former dishwasher at the Nittany Lion Inn, after she allegedly was sexually assaulted in December of 2019 and faced continued harassment after she reported it, according to court documents.

Penn State was charged with three violations of Title VII including sexual harassment/hostile work environment, constructive discharge and retaliation, court documents said.

Penn State is also charged with two violations of Title IX including sexual harassment/hostile work environment and retaliation, according to court documents.

Doe began working as a dishwasher at The Nittany Lion Inn from April 29, 2019, court documents said.

Doe was allegedly sexually assaulted by James Roe, a pseudonym for a cook at the Nittany Lion Inn, on Dec. 13, 2019 at his residence.

The alleged assault resulted in Doe's pregnancy, court documents said.

“At all relevant times, Mr. Roe was [Doe's] direct supervisor,” court documents said.

Doe learned she was pregnant Jan. 7, 2020 and informed Jamison Steffen, a executive sous chef at The Nittany Lion Inn, she could no longer lift more than 50 pounds due to her “high risk” pregnancy.

On or about Jan. 7, 2020, Doe also informed Roe of her pregnancy, to which Roe responded by allegedly beginning to harass her, according to court documents.

Roe allegedly told Doe to tell coworkers she had a one night stand and didn’t know who the father of the child was and said he wanted no involvement with the child, court documents said.

Roe also allegedly told Doe to get an abortion, court documents said.

In late January, Doe allegedly told Roe she’d report his conduct to Steffen, and when she did, he allegedly “did not take [her] claims seriously,” court documents said.

Steffen is allegedly friends with Roe, and he told Steffen he was the father of the child, according to court documents.

After Doe reported Roe’s conduct, Roe allegedly continued to harass Doe, according to court documents.

At one point Roe allegedly gave Doe an assignment requiring that she lift something more than 50 pounds, court documents said.

Roe also allegedly reported Doe’s absences from work for doctor’s visits due to her pregnancy to Steffen, court documents said.

Steffen also allegedly began to treat Doe differently after the report, according to court documents.

Steffen allegedly stopped mentoring Doe and confronted her about her absences from work, court documents said.

On Feb. 7, 2020, Doe was allegedly forced to leave work before the end of her shift due to Roe’s harassment.

According to court documents, Roe allegedly made Doe do work requiring her to lift more than 50 pounds of hot dishes and glassware, and do “very physical work.”

Doe clocked out and informed Steffen she could not continue to work at The Nittany Lion Inn, since nothing had been done about Roe’s harassment, court documents said.

According to court documents, Steffen did not respond.

On Feb. 10 2020, Doe reported Roe’s harassment to Carol Eicher, human resources consultant.

Doe allegedly told Eicher that Roe had sexually assaulted her and had been harassing her since he learned of the pregnancy, court documents said.

Eicher allegedly said Penn State would address her claim, according to court documents.

Approximately one week later, Eicher called Doe to tell her she had spoken with Steffen and decided she would be relocated to The Nittany Lion Inn’s housekeeping department, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Doe did not want to work in housekeeping because she had the goal of working up to the chef position and working in housekeeping would result in a pay cut.

Summons were filed on Monday by Stephanie Mensing, Doe's attorney.

The charges were filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District Pennsylvania under Honorable Judge Matthew Brann.

