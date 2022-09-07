Penn State experiences, alleged ‘hypocrisy’ motivated alumna Julia Cipparulo to vandalize campus landmarks

Editor’s Note: The following article discusses suicide and sexual assault. If you or someone you know needs support, please call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988, RAINN at 1-800-656-4673 or Penn State’s confidential Counseling and Psychological Services line at 814-863-0395.

When Julia Cipparulo came to Penn State, she didn’t expect to face a magnitude of mental health obstacles following ongoing sexual assaults.

She didn’t expect to have to reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services or the Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention & Response within her time at Penn State either.

But she did — and her experiences at Penn State were the primary reason she decided to vandalize the Nittany Lion Shrine, among other Penn State landmarks, during the night of May 7 into May 8.

Forty-eight days after the vandalism, Penn State alumna Julia Cipparulo confessed and is currently facing several legal charges stemming from that night.

Cipparulo said she chose to vandalize the Nittany Lion Shrine — for the second time — four days before the early morning of May 8.

The first time Cipparulo claimed to have vandalized the Nittany Lion Shrine and Old Main was in June 2021. She said she used teal water-based paint on the shrine and wrote in permanent marker on Old Main.

Cipparulo said she was manic at the time of the first vandalism, a result of her bipolar disorder.

While the first vandalism occured to raise awareness about sexual assault — teal being the color associated with Sexual Assault Awareness Month — the second was sparked by her time at Penn State.

Cipparulo attended Penn State from 2017 to 2021, graduating with a degree in biochemistry and molecular biology as a Schreyer Honors student.

At the university, Cipparulo joined THON, which is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.

She also joined Lion Ambassadors — an organization that aims “to communicate Penn State’s history and personality” to prospective students through informational tours and events, according to its website.

Cipparulo said she struggled with hazing and sexual coercion while in Lion Ambassadors, especially due to working with a former abusive boyfriend.

Much of Cipparulo’s struggles with mental health and sexual violence during her time at Penn State were a result of her former boyfriend, whom she had known since high school and who took advantage of her sexually often when she was intoxicated, she said.

After beginning to share some of her experiences through her social media and public essays, Cipparulo said many other students have reached out to her with similar experiences.

A friend of Justine Gross was one of the students who reached out to her, and Cipparulo said Gross was a victim of the university’s neglect and “hypocrisy.”

Gross died as a result of a fall inside an 11th-floor solid waste disposal chute at 456 E. Beaver Ave. on Nov. 10, 2021, and Gross was reported missing on Nov. 11.

Her body was then found on Nov. 12 at the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority transfer station in College Township, and according to a court petition, her family had to identify her body only through photos.

Gross’ story served as the final straw in Cipparulo’s decision to vandalize Penn State again because “nothing changed” after she left the university.

The goal of the vandalism then, Cipparulo said, was awareness, justice and change.

In terms of awareness, Cipparulo said it was her intention to “expose the hypocrisy” of Penn State.

The “hypocrisy,” she said, is rooted in Penn State’s claims to care for the needs of its students but failure to provide for them when necessary, especially after promising to do so for her and others.

“We pay money, and we’re told when we get to Penn State that there's resources available to us that we can use at any time when we need [them],” Cipparulo said. “We get dinged on [Lion Ambassadors] tours if we don’t mention enough of the resources that Penn State has… and yet they’re either understaffed, underfunded.”

Further, Cipparulo said “the university makes that promise” of providing resources because it advertises those services to students multiple times throughout the admissions process, during events like New Student Orientation.

Cipparulo said she sought help from Penn State multiple times throughout her enrollment in the university.

She first reached out to CAPS in fall 2018, she said.

Cipparulo described her situation at the time as a “crisis” because a friend of hers was self-harming and expressing suicidal behaviors, causing Cipparulo to relive her past trauma.

Throughout her life, Cipparulo said she has struggled with bipolar 1 disorder, insomnia, generalized anxiety disorder, suicidality and suicidal behaivor, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

She said she called CAPS and was told there was a one-to-two-month wait for a therapy appointment, and by the time that appointment came around, she had already dealt with the crisis on her own.

Cipparulo said she was not suicidal at the time she called CAPS.

Stephanie Stama, a psychologist and assistant director for community education and outreach at CAPS, said there is “never a wait for services” for a student in need of emergency services.

For nonurgent services, Stama said a delay can occur if a student is waiting for one specific program — especially individual therapy that takes approximately six weeks per student — and because of confusion between the three different clinics on campus.

Corinne Creppage, a clinical services provider and rapid response coordinator, seconded Stama’s statement, saying there is no wait for rapid-response services.

“For individual therapy, if someone just prefers that, which is understandable, they might have to wait a little bit until we finish with some other students that we’re doing six sessions with,” Creppage said. “But, the most important thing I think to really highlight is that [there are] rapid-response services for urgent or crisis needs.”

Creppage also said when a student’s need does exceed the capacity of CAPS, there are other options the staff can help refer students to, including case managers.

Through the Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention & Response, Cipparulo also utilizied Title IX resources for the first time in her junior year, she said.

Cipparulo said she reached out as a result of being sexually taken advantage of multiple times by a former boyfriend.

She filed a claim about an assault she survived, but she did not name the alleged offender until she amended the claim in summer 2021.

Cipparulo said the Penn State Title IX office did “as much as they could” for her, but she ultimately chose to stop pursuing the case because it was “too traumatic,” and she was concerned about “potential consequences” for herself, the alleged offender and Lion Ambassadors.

According to Cipparulo, there was not much the office could do when she decided to revisit her case because the alleged offender was no longer a student, and the office sent her a list of resources that was “not very comprehensive.”

“A list of resources is not enough — and has never been enough,” Cipparulo said via email, alongside a list of things she believes the Title IX office should change and implement.

Others have shared similar negative experiences with sexual violence resources at Penn State — like through an Instagram page called “Why I Didn’t Report at PSU” that’s dedicated to providing a safe space for survivors and bringing attention to the barriers survivors face.

One recent post from July 8 said, “I didn’t report because my friend was sexually assaulted, reported it, and in the end, nothing happened. They just told her the [information] for resources to help cope with it and never even reached out again regarding her case. So when it happened to me, and I had even less information than she did when she reported it, I didn’t see a point in doing it if it wasn’t going to be taken seriously.”

In another post from June 8, a person said they were told their situation “wouldn’t be believed,” and they would be “better off not reporting to keep [their] job” when they brought it to be reported at the Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention & Response.

The “Why I Didn’t Report at PSU” account declined to comment and said via direct message “the goal of [their] account is not to center [themselves] or tell survivors what they should or shouldn’t do.”

“There are issues within Penn State when it comes to reporting, but these are also wide systemic issues,” they said. “We are trying to draw attention to the fact that these issues exist so that survivors know going in, and so that they don’t feel so alone when they’re met with these hurdles.”

According to the Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention & Response’s website, Penn State is “committed to fostering an environment free from sexual or gender-based harassment or misconduct… [and] providing support to those who may have been impacted by incidents of sexual or gender-based harassment or misconduct.”

Lisa Powers, senior director of strategic communications at Penn State, also said via email that Penn State takes sexual misconduct and sexual violence “very seriously” and “investigates all complaints made.”

“Penn State’s efforts to create an environment focused on safety and accountability include a wide array of measures and resources, which go beyond the Title IX office,” Powers said.

Powers also said student resources are “regularly evaluated and updated” as the needs of the community change.

“Penn State works to provide the support and resources students indicate they need – especially during difficult or challenging periods – as both medical and social wellness are equally important to remaining healthy in all aspects of life,” Powers said. “We welcome feedback on our processes, and the ability to gather critical feedback is built into nearly every program.”

Specifically, Powers said the CAPS’ Wellness Advisory Board — which consists of students and university leadership — has been a “wonderful” source of feedback about CAPS services.

CAPS also receives feedback after every clinical encounter from clients and students, Powers said.

There has been an uptick in reports of allegations of misconduct through different channels, according to Powers, but no specific reason for this has been determined.

“We hope it is because community members are becoming educated on where and how to report and are using these resources more frequently,” Powers said. “We still rely on community members to come forward with reports of abuse, misconduct and other wrongdoing in order to be able to address a situation.”

Fear of consequences, however, is just one aspect of Penn State culture Cipparulo said exists and affects the reporting process for support systems like Title IX.

Cipparulo said the fear of reporting is “ingrained” in every student — so much so that she said it overshadowed getting Timothy Piazza immediate medical attention in 2017, the same year Cipparulo arrived at the university.

Piazza, who was a Penn State sophomore, died on Feb. 4, 2017, after an alcohol-fueled bid-acceptance night at the now-banned Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Piazza consumed at least 18 drinks in 82 minutes and fell down the fraternity's stairs.

Brothers waited hours before calling for help.

“That is a cultural problem at Penn State,” Cipparulo said. “That cultural problem of being willing to risk someone’s life… for fear of what the university will do to you and your friends is a direct result from the university’s policies regarding reporting.”

For Cipparulo, Penn State also has a “huge drinking culture” that results from an “extremely rigorous” education, which she said is not a bad thing but also leads to stress and coping through alcohol.

Another part of the “hypocrisy” that Cipparulo finds is Penn State’s dedication to its reputation — which she says it prioritizes over the needs of its students.

“I just found it pretty disturbing that Penn State places glory and [its] reputation over the health and well-being and lives of [its] students,” Cipparulo said. “They continue to use Lion Ambassadors as a prop to uphold that… they are this great institution… that preaches all these values that they don’t uphold or maintain in any way, shape or form.”

Cipparulo said the solution to the “hypocrisy” at Penn State would be policy changes that would have to be “radically changed and revamped with the voices of the students” rather than the “disconnected” administration.

“The students should be able to share what they think would improve their Penn State experience, and the administration should listen to them and implement those changes,” she said.

Sydney Gibbard, the current president of the University Park Undergraduate Association, said it is “super important” to involve students in the process of decision-making in a way that “doesn’t put strain on them” but includes them in the conversation to ensure “continuing to keep the student interest at the forefront.”

“The most impactful things that we can make happen at Penn State is when we are all working together and on the same page,” Gibbard (senior-biomedical engineering) said. “That means… administration includes students in key decision-making, and they are sure to get our perspective on things, allow us the space to share things with no fear of shutting those things down or judgment or anything like that.”

Gibbard said she has heard student perspectives on CAPS that are similar to that of Cipparulo, specifically the desire to extend long-term counseling options at no cost to students.

Gibbard also mentioned ongoing efforts to design university-distributed Timely Warnings in a way to “protect someone’s mental health” and provide more choice in receiving the notifications.

“It’s not just an academic experience you have here,” Gibbard said. “It’s a growth experience, it's a social experience, it’s a health experience — and it’s the university's job to provide resources so that students can navigate those different intersections seamlessly.”

In regards to the vandalism, Gibbard said she finds it “hard” to comment fully.

“I don’t believe that vandalism is the best way to communicate concerns about university administration,” Gibbard said. “But I also believe that there are a lot of people who have been fighting for things at this university who may not have gotten a response or may not have gotten administration to change things in the way they saw fit.”

Gibbard said there is a “lot of frustration” out there, and it’s UPUA’s goal and mission to funnel that frustration into activism.

“We are going to continue to advocate for things through conversation and through discussion,” Gibbard said. “That’s the method we think is most effective to make change on campus.”

Cipparulo clarified her issue rests with the Penn State administration versus the individuals working in these offices, and she said she feels the administration doesn’t fund mental health or sexual violence resources enough.

“You would think within our tens-of-thousands-of-dollars-a-year tuition, there would be enough money to not only support enough staff members to give adequate care to the students but provide those resources at little to no cost,” Cipparulo said. “Neither of those are true, unfortunately.”

Stama, however, said CAPS has “a lot of support” from the administration, and there are “just a lot of limitations as far as the physical structure” that she said the university is “working on.”

In fact, Stama said CAPS was recently approved to add two new positions — an assistant director for diversity, equity and inclusion, and a records specialist.

“We’re really lucky. We’re really well-supported,” Stama said. “Penn State does take mental health very seriously as a system.”

But to Cipparulo, Penn State should not be praised.

“I don’t really think much of anything should be glorified because I think that causes us to ignore and turn a blind eye to the issues that are present in any organization or institution,” she said.

In terms of the awareness Cipparulo wanted to accomplish with the vandalism, she said “what [she] wanted, [she has] already gotten.”

“Awareness is the first step to any sort of change,” she said. “At Penn State, there is no awareness other than what the students keep inside and discuss among a few close friends. We suffer in silence, and now no one is suffering in silence anymore.”

As for justice, Cipparulo said that hasn’t happened yet, especially for Penn State students who have died.

“Hopefully, Penn State will change. They’ll see this, they’ll realize how many people are talking about it, and they’ll change,” she said.

Cipparulo said the university promises prospective students resources and support, but it is a “complete and utter lie.”

“That’s why this vandalism happened. That’s why people should care… because I have friends at Penn State University, and I don’t want that university to fail them the same way that it failed me.”

